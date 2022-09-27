Murder Pact: 12-year-old Girl Shoots Dad, Herself

In a statement released late Tuesday night, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office claimed that a 12-year-old girl and her father had been shot and were rushed to the hospital.

Weatherford, Texas, sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting complaint and found a 12-year-old boy lying in the street next to a revolver and his 38-year-old father inside the house.

According to the investigation, the child is suspected of shooting her father in the abdomen before fleeing the scene and killing herself by shooting herself in the head.

Upon further inquiry, it was revealed that the girl intended to murder her family and their pets before escaping with another girl from Lufkin, Texas, to Atlanta, Georgia.

The sheriff’s office claimed the other girl was charged with “criminal conspiracy in the plotting of the murder plot” despite the fact that she allegedly did not carry out the plan to murder her own father.

Sheriff Russ Authier said in a statement, “Due to the injuries, the age of the minors, and the sensitive subject matter, information disclosed surrounding this case will be limited.” This includes not releasing family names.

Both the 12-year-old girl and her father were injured, however it is yet unknown how severe their injuries are.