Muskox Attack And Kill An Alaska State Trooper Outside His Home

A wild animal attack outside the residence of an Alaskan state trooper resulted in his death on Tuesday afternoon.
The organization said that after attempting to scare some muskox away from a dog kennel beside his residence, which was close to the town of Nome, Court Services Officer Curtis Worland was fatally assaulted by one.
Worland, who had been with the military for 13 years, was pronounced dead there.
The number of muskoxen in the herd that Worland was attempting to drive away was not immediately known, according to Austin McDaniel, a trooper spokesperson who talked to the Associated Press.
Court services officers, according to McDaniel, are members of the police that handle prisoner transport, courtroom security, and court document services.
In a press release, the organization stated that throughout Worland’s entire tenure, which started in December 2009, he served as a CSO at the Nome, Alaska State Trooper post.
“For 13 years, Curtis served the people of Alaska honorably while wearing the uniform of a court services officer. He was a devoted member of the Alaska law enforcement community and a proud resident of Nome “James Cockrell, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety, stated in a news release.
“As we mourn this devastating loss for our state, I ask Alaskans to keep Curtis’ family, friends, and other loved ones in their prayers, as well as the Alaska State Troopers. The DPS family will miss him dearly.”
Tuesday night, the Alaska State Troopers shared the following tribute to Worland on their Facebook page:
“We report with sadness the terrible death of Court Services Officer Curtis Worland earlier today following a muskox attack near Nome. Near his dog kennel at home, CSO Worland was trying to have a herd of muskox when he was attacked and killed by one of the animals.
For 13 years, CSO Worland served the people of Alaska honorably while wearing the uniform of a court services officer. He was a devoted member of the Alaska law enforcement family and a proud member of the Nome community. He will be sadly missed.”
Muskoxen are described as stocky, long-haired creatures with small shoulder humps and horns by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. They can weigh as much as 800 lbs (363 kilograms).
The attack is being looked into by the state Department of Fish and Game, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, and Alaska State Troopers.
