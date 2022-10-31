Musk’s First Twitter Plan? $20/month Blue Checkmark

Elon Musk’s First Huge Twitter Plot Revealed appeared first on Silicon Valley Bolt. The post Consequence: Charging $20 Monthly for a Blue Checkmark appeared first on.

On day three of Elon Musk’s Twitter rule, one major development has been Musk’s proposal for verification, in addition to noticing an increase in bigots’ tweeting.

The blue tick will cost as much as $19.99 a month on Twitter, reports The Verge. Verification is expected to play a significant role in Twitter’s premium membership service, Twitter Blue.

Features such as the “edit” button, a personalized reading mode, bookmarks, and more are available to current Twitter Blue customers for a monthly fee of $4.99. According to reports, Musk plans to raise the fee while offering unverified users the chance to have a blue checkmark next to their handles as an incentive.

According to a story on The Verge, existing verified users will have 90 days to subscribe to Twitter Blue before having their status revoked.

In addition to the obvious ridiculousness of charging more for a checkmark than the monthly cost of a Netflix or HBO Max subscription, making verification pay-to-play exposes Twitter to a host of additional problems.

The purpose of verification, as pointed out by Philip Bump of The Washington Post, is to fight fake news and parody accounts by establishing the legitimacy of particular people and organizations. Twitter runs the risk of users fraudulently impersonating celebrities, politicians, reporters, or other significant people by purchasing verification, and then spreading misinformation that might go viral without the ability to verify the authenticity of the account in question.

Katie Mack, a TED fellow, put it thus way: “I imagine if this move goes through, it will simply generally be tougher for anybody to determine whether material is in any way legitimate or vouched for by a genuine person or organization.” The more background noise there is, the weaker the signal.

As an alternative, we might admit that there is a benefit for being verified if we follow the reasoning of Earwolf co-founder Jeff Ullrich and “think individuals would only pay for [verification] because it has value.” That’s why it’s so important; it gives many individuals the confidence to take part in discussions, relationships, and opportunities they would not have had before, and it gives them the same rights as everyone else.

The end consequence, in the grand scheme of things, is a forum that gives a louder voice to the wealthy. Which guarantees a limited viewpoint on everything. Ullrich said, “Assuming you respect low-income individuals, the firm benefits, but the dialogue *some* people are here for loses value.”

Not to mention the fact that outside of the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, you won’t be able to use Twitter Blue just yet. What will happen to existing verified users in such nations is unclear.

According to reports, Musk has warned Twitter staff that they face losing their jobs if they don’t roll out the new functionality by November 7.