My Dad’s Death Made Me H*rny! Las Vegas Woman’s Strange Response Explained

“I’ve got new p*nties! And my dad’s dead!” Just two days after my dad died, I yelled into a microphone on stage at a comedy show.
We knew he would die. It was even asked for. After he was told he had fast dementia, he stayed in bed and lost weight. He had forgotten how to eat and rarely opened his eyes by the time he died. I knew he was going to die, but I was still very sad to hear the news.
I had no idea that the next few weeks would be such a strange start to the mourning process.
I had the horns. switched on. Kids would say “Thirsty.” And I didn’t know what it meant. I felt bad and dirty. This was not a good way to deal with the death of someone I cared about. Or maybe not.
I began to Wonder if This Was Normal
I was doing a month of shows in Los Angeles when I found out that my dad had died. I didn’t have any family around. When I got the call, my college friend, with whom I was living at the time, was at work, so I couldn’t even hug another person.
And I hadn’t had a boyfriend in 10 months, so I didn’t have one of my own. In this strange time, I couldn’t even reach out to a stranger. I kept finding myself looking for someone.
I’ve read a few studies about grief that say some people get more s*xually interested after their partner dies, but this was my dad. After losing a parent, the idea of wanting s*x seemed completely crazy.
But then I began to wonder: Was I looking to connect because I didn’t get along well with my father? Was this a reaction to the relationships I built in my life because my connection with my father was broken? Why did this loss make me feel like this? And even more important, is this normal?
I Wasn’t Always Interested in Women Before This
At age 41, I hadn’t changed much in the way I felt about s*x. I wouldn’t have s*x or even think about it for months. If the thought did come up, it was always at a bad time when there was no way to satisfy it. So, I didn’t pay much attention to it.
I stopped going out with people. I was almost proud of how long I could go without getting laid. Needless to say, this sudden desire came as a total surprise.
I chose to stay in Los Angeles and keep doing my shows. My therapy and way to connect have always been comedy. And I felt all by myself. But the things I did, as a result, felt like they were out of my hands. Only this new feeling of void could explain how thirsty I was.
I just wanted to connect with someone. So, with a guy. A big, strong guy. Being a tall woman has made it harder for me to find love, have s*x, and, most importantly, hug. My ex was 6’5” tall and was the best at holding me and making me feel small. I really, really wanted it.
On this trip, I took pictures of my backside in public bathrooms every night, trying to find someone to show them to.
I got some new underwear that showed a lot of my behind, and I just wanted someone to see it. If the bathroom had only one stall and good lighting, I couldn’t wait to see what the lewd pictures were. Good lighting, on this brown skin with a sparkle in my eyes? Come and get me.
I Didn’t Want to Feel Anything but Sadness
I not only wanted to feel like I was small, but I also really wanted to feel something other than sadness. I put these feelings all over my Instagram stories, thinking that someone would notice and maybe feel sorry for me. I was about to lose my mind because I was so desperate and wanted to connect so badly.
I was drinking every night with my friends at my comedy shows and getting as many hugs from guys as I could. I’d walk up to the ones I knew and say, “My dad just died, and I need male attention. Can you hug me?”
As time went on, the drive to be s*xual went away. I suddenly didn’t like anyone. I never gave in to that strong desire, which shook me to the core for a few weeks. I couldn’t even get myself excited enough to have fun. I feel like I’ve been thrown back into the person I used to be. Alone again. Trying to figure out why they feel empty and alone.
I feel better now that I’ve said my final goodbye to my dad. I’m looking forward to having more s*xual experiences that are good and important. I now feel better about myself and, hopefully, have a better time with s*x.
