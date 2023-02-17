Myspendwell Com Go Activate Card: How To Activate The Card With No Monthly Fee?

Choose between a Spendwell Cash Back Bank Account and Visa® debit card that offers 1% unlimited cash back everywhere you shop, or a Spendwell No Monthly Fee Bank Account and Visa debit card that has a $0 monthly fee.
Myspendwell Com Go Activate Card
- Buy a Spendwell Visa Debit Card at a Dollar General store near you, start using your Spendwell temporary card immediately, then register at myspendwell.com/go to access the full benefits and features of the Spendwell account; or
- Open a Spendwell account directly online at myspendwell.com.
Once you register online, you will receive a personalized debit card in the mail at the address you provided.
Virtual Temporary Spendwell Debit Card
It’s simple to use your Spendwell Bank Account right away thanks to our convenience! A virtual temporary debit card will be made available for online transactions following successful registration and email verification while you wait for your unique Spendwell debit card to arrive in the mail.
Once you’ve added money to your Spendwell account, log into your account at myspendwell.com to access your virtual temporary debit card number, CVV code, and expiration date. After you’ve added the Spendwell temporary debit card to your digital wallet, you can use these details to make online and in-store purchases.
How Can I Use The Virtual Temporary Spendwell Debit Card?
To use your virtual temporary debit card, you must add money to your account. When your virtual temporary debit card is put to your digital wallet once you’ve added cash to your account, you can use it to make purchases both online and in-store until your personalised Spendwell debit card is sent.
Access your virtual temporary card number, CVV code, and expiration date by logging onto your Spendwell account. While your temporary virtual debit card number will be disabled once your customised Spendwell debit card is authorised, avoid using it for recurring payments like membership fees or subscriptions.
When I Activate My Personalized Spendwell Debit Card, What Happens To My Virtual Temporary Debit Card?
After you complete enrollment, you should expect your customised Spendwell debit card to arrive in the mail 7 to 10 business days later. Your virtual temporary debit card will be disabled once your customised debit card is authorised, and you will then be able to use your new personalised debit card to access the money in your Spendwell account.
How Do I View My Transaction History Or Available Balance?
Check your Spendwell Available Balance or your transaction history anytime with these options:
- Log in to your account online or through the Spendwell Mobile App* and select your Main Account
- Text “BAL” to 62029 for your Available Balance if you are enrolled in text alert notifications
- Text “HIST” to 62029 for the five most recent completed transactions in your transaction history if you are enrolled in text alert notifications
- Call us at 1-833-609-8472.
In your transaction history online or in the Mobile App, Active Transactions are those that are still pending and have not yet settled. Clicking or tapping ‘View all transactions’ allows you to see Completed Transactions as well as Active Transactions that are still pending. Please note that the transaction history provided via text or through the automated phone system includes Completed Transactions, not Active Transactions.
Please refer to the My Profile section to learn how to set up text alerts.
How Do I Access My Monthly statement?
By login into your Spendwell account, you can see your most current statements. To view recent statements, select your Main Account on the right side of the screen. Moreover, you will get an email with a link to read your most recent monthly bill.
To access your account and read your statement, log in using the URL provided in the email. Log into your Spendwell account to see previous statements. To view all statements, choose your Primary Account and click or tap that button. During the previous 24 months, each monthly statement is available. To view, print, or save the statement in PDF format, select the applicable statement period.
Hope You liked and understand our article on how to activate myspendwell debit card.
Must Check:
- Register and Subscribe To FloSports via flosports.tv/activate
- Activate And Watch Spectrum Tv via Watch.Spectrum.net/activate