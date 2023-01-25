N.H. Doctor Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

(WCAX) CLAREMONT, Vermont – An orthopedic surgeon from New Hampshire is scheduled to appear in court after a woman accuses him of sexual assault.
An investigation was launched, according to the Claremont Police Department, in mid-December when a patient complained that Dr. Thomas Marks had sexually abused them while they were in his clinic. The surgeon, Marks, works at Valley Regional Hospital.
He is being jailed at the Sullivan County House of Correction after being detained on Tuesday at his place of business.
He might be charged with sexual assault, aggravated felony sexual assault, and aggravated felony sexual assault with intent.
Read Next: