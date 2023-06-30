Naomi Campbell Kids: Supermodel Welcomes Her Second Child at 53

Thursday, Naomi Campbell said that she had given birth to her second child, almost two years after having a girl.
“My little sweetheart, know that you are loved beyond measure and have been since the moment you came into our lives. “A True Gift from God,” the 53-year-old beauty wrote in an Instagram post that showed her and her daughter holding the new baby’s hands. “Welcome, Babyboy,” she said.
Campbell has kept most of her daughter’s life secret, including her name, since she was born in May 2021. She has only rarely shown photos of her to the public.
Last year, though, the two posed together for the March 2022 cover of British Vogue. Steven Meisel, a longtime friend, and collaborator of Campbell’s, took the picture. Campbell is seen on the cover holding her daughter close to her chest while wearing a simple black outfit against a white background.
In the interview that went with it, she said that she hadn’t told many people that she was going to be a mother, which is something she seems to have done again with her second child.
“Only as many people as fit on one hand knew I was having her,” she said. “But she is the best thing that could happen to me. I’ve never done anything better.” When asked if she would consider having more children, she said, “Why not?”
Campbell walked the red carpet at the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival in May. Earlier this month, she sat in the front row at Pharrell Williams’ first menswear show for Louis Vuitton.
Campbell also told British Vogue at the time that she “always knew that one day” she would have a child, and she said something similar in her Instagram post on Thursday.
She wrote, “It’s never too late to become a mother.”
