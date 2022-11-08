Nasa Has A Problem With The Iss-bound Cygnus

NASA is presently evaluating the health of a Cygnus spacecraft that has only deployed one of its two solar arrays on route to the International Space Station (ISS) on a supply mission, an unusual occurrence for what is typically such a dependable ship.

Northrop Grumman, the Cygnus’s manufacturer, is confident that the spacecraft can safely connect with the ISS early on Wednesday morning, but NASA has decided to investigate the matter further before making a final decision.

The Cygnus NG-18 spacecraft lifted off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia atop an Antares rocket early on Monday morning, after an initial delay caused by a false fire alarm at the control center.

The Cygnus’s two circular solar arrays, which assist power the ship, were supposed to be deployed around three hours after liftoff, as is standard procedure for this workhorse spacecraft. However, something went wrong this time.

The reason why the second solar array didn’t deploy in the customary manner is presently unknown. Engineers on the ground are now attempting to determine whether or not the deployment can still be carried out safely, but even if it cannot, Northrop Grumman is certain that docking the spacecraft with the ISS is still a realistic possibility. NASA is worried that the spacecraft’s state would pose complications during docking, which might spread to the Cygnus or the ISS.

NASA said on its website on Monday that, “after launching earlier today, November 7th, Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft has successfully deployed one of its two solar arrays.”

Northrop Grumman is collaborating closely with NASA to collect information on the second array deployment, the statement stated. NASA is evaluating Northrop Grumman’s claim that Cygnus has enough thrust to reach the ISS on November 9 and accomplish its main mission, as well as the necessary capture and berthing configuration.

Since its first successful flight in 2013, Cygnus has made 17 trips to the ISS. With the exception of a catastrophic rocket failure immediately after a launch in 2013, it has always successfully reached the orbiting outpost.

More than eight thousand pounds of supplies for the crew and the customary cargo of scientific experiments for carrying out in the station’s microgravity conditions are being sent aboard the Cygnus NG-18 spacecraft, which has been christened Sally Ride in honor of the American spaceflight pioneer. With so much cargo on board, you can be certain that NASA and Northrop Grumman are working around the clock to guarantee a smooth docking.

