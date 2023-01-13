NASA Launched Yeast Into Orbit. According To Academics, Science Could Aid In Astronaut Protection

NASA Launched Yeast Into Orbit: Following an experimental partnership between the North American Space Agency and scientists at the University of British Columbia, a quick trip to space for a few yeast samples could have the potential to be a huge scientific advance for mankind.
As part of a project supervised by Corey Nislow, professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of British Columbia, the NASA Artemis 1 lunar mission carried a shoebox-sized pod with samples of yeast and algae when it launched its first rocket into space just before two in the morning on Nov. 16.
to assess the results of the samples’ exposure to cosmic radiation after they arrived back on earth on December 11. Humans and yeast share a genetic makeup.
The ultimate goal is to discover a technique to shield future space colonists and astronauts from the same dangerous rays.
Nislow told CBC’s As It Happens: “I know NASA has plans for a permanent community on the moon by 2030.”
One of the yeast samples that UBC pharmaceutical sciences researcher Corey Nislow and his Vancouver-based research team will send to the moon on the Artemis 1 Lunar Mission at the end of 2022.
By that year, NASA’s Artemis program, to which the Canadian Space Agency is contributing, does plan to transport astronauts to the moon.
After visiting the ultimate frontier, Nislow hand-carried samples back to Florida. He feels these samples have a great deal of promise to aid scientists in developing a means of keeping people safe in space.
According to Nislow, yeast and algae share over 70% of our genes, including the RAD51 gene, which is necessary for producing a protein that repairs DNA.
UBC researcher Corey Nislow discusses how his work may result in a medication that will benefit astronauts.
According to Nislow, there is a chance that researchers will learn enough from the samples to develop a medication that would give astronauts additional RAD51 mRNA and keep them safe.
He referred to COVID-19 vaccines as successful examples of mRNA delivery and remarked, “So we’ve genetically armed these astronauts without affecting their DNA.”
On January 11, Nislow displays samples of his yeast and algae at the University of British Columbia.
The former commander of the International Space Station (ISS), Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, has first-hand knowledge of the effects of cosmic radiation.
He claims that while the earth’s magnetic field shields human flesh from the sun’s and stars’ radiation, much of the shielding is lost once you are above the atmosphere.
Hadfield claimed that when you close your eyes aboard a spacecraft, you experience light flashes as a result of radiation entering your visual nerve.
“We need to find a means to protect ourselves from the natural radiation that occurs everywhere else in the cosmos if we want to dwell somewhere else,” said Albert Einstein.
WATCH | A former space explorer describes his radiation problems:
You can see it entering your body, according to the Canadian astronaut.
According to Hadfield, radiation exposure restricts the amount of time that astronauts can spend in space and is monitored while they are on missions.
A Canadian astronaut will fly on board Artemis II as part of a crew that will go to the moon’s orbit in 2024, according to François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Innovation, Science, and Industry Minister, who made the announcement when the Artemis 1 mission launched in November.
It will be the first trip to deep space made by a Canadian.
Regarding the upcoming trip, Hadfield stated, “We want to try and keep them well. “All space flight will be easier if we can find a means to eliminate that risk.”
The moon should be mined by humans. Here are the guidelines, according to specialists in space law, for planets, meteors, and moonshots: Here are just a few developments in space for 2023.
He claimed that while there are hundreds of individuals conducting studies in the region today, decades ago they did not have the technology to survive in the Antarctic.
We are about to accomplish that on the moon, according to Hadfield. “All of this is taking place at a fantastic period in history.”
Nislow predicted that it would be some time before he could share any sample-related findings.
First, the DNA must be retrieved, followed by PCR testing, gene sequencing, and comparison with samples that did not escape the atmosphere.
He added that there is a chance the samples could assist researchers in coming up with strategies to enhance the radiation therapy given to cancer patients.
