Senior military authorities claimed on Friday that despite the Pentagon’s renewed efforts to look into UFO reports, there is still no proof that aliens had visited Earth or crashed-landed here.
However, they claim that the Pentagon’s efforts to look into unusual, unidentified objects, whether they were in space, the air, or even underwater, generated hundreds of fresh reports that are currently being looked into.
However, they have not yet observed anything that suggests intelligent alien life.
According to Ronald Moultrie, undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, “I have not seen anything in those holdings to date that would suggest that there has been an alien visitation, an alien crash, or anything like that.”
Sean Kirkpatrick, the newly appointed director of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), said he was approaching the investigation scientifically and did not completely rule out the possibility of extraterrestrial life.
“I would just say that we are structuring our analysis to be very thorough and rigorous. We will go through it all,” Kirkpatrick said, speaking at the first news conference since AARO was established in July.
“And as a physicist, I have to adhere to the scientific method, and I will follow that data and science wherever it goes.”
The mission of AARO focuses on unexplained activity around military installations, restricted airspace, and “other areas of interest” with the goal of assisting in the identification of potential risks to the security of U.S. military activities.
More than 140 instances of what the U.S. military officially refers to as “unidentified aerial phenomena,” or UAPs, were documented in a government report from last year.
The tweet below confirms the news:
NASA is set to hold a historic meeting on UFOs today. pic.twitter.com/AOI9QJQxI6
— CNN (@CNN) May 31, 2023
143 Unexplained UFO Sightings Remain a Mystery
All but one of the listed sightings, which was believed to be a big balloon that was inflating, remain unexplained and need more investigation, according to the study.
The research determined that there is insufficient information regarding the remaining 143 cases to determine whether they reflect some unusual aerial system built by the U.S. government, a private company, or a foreign power like China or Russia.
The Pentagon previously published a video of some mysterious, unidentified flying objects (UAPs), which demonstrate speed and maneuverability beyond that of known aircraft technology while being devoid of any discernible flight-control surfaces or propulsion mechanisms, which was included in the 2021 report.
Since then, several hundred more cases have been reported, according to Kirkpatrick. The precise number will be made public soon, but a senior Navy official claimed in May that there had already been 400 documented cases overall.
In the defense policy package it enacted this week, Congress focused on the latest Pentagon initiative. The law, which President Joe Biden has not yet signed, directs the Pentagon to compile a report on the government of the United States’ track record in relation to UFOs, or unexplained flying objects, dating back to 1945.
To read the most recent California breaking news and insightful commentary, click here:
- Family of 11-Year-Old Shot by Police Officer Files $5 Million Lawsuit
- Incident in San Clemente Results to Arrests of Teens for Assault on US Marines
Kirkpatrick acknowledged that Congress intended to ensure that AARO conducts studies on all data, including those that are so highly secret that few people are aware of them. “That is going to be quite a research project,” Kirkpatrick said.
Project Blue Book, a prior Air Force inquiry that was shut down in 1969, collected a list of 12,618 sightings, 701 of which were objects that were officially classified as “unidentified.”
The Air Force claimed in 1994 to have finished its investigation into the “Roswell incident” of 1947 in New Mexico. It claimed that elements found close to Roswell were compatible with a crashed balloon, which has long been the military’s interpretation, and that there was no evidence of the discovery of alien bodies or extraterrestrial materials.
When it comes to news about crime in California and the surrounding states, no other publication compares to The California Examiner.