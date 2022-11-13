NASA Scientists Explain Why We Haven’t Found Other Intelligent Life

In a recent report, NASA scientists give devastating explanations for why they think it’s unlikely that we’ve ever come across sophisticated extraterrestrial life.

They contend that all intelligent life has probably killed itself before evolving to a level of sophistication that would allow for such an encounter. They also feel that unless we take action, mankind will certainly suffer the same destiny.

According to the “Great Filter” theory, other civilizations—possibly several—have lived throughout the history of the cosmos by “filtering out” diverse forms of life. However, according to the publication “Avoiding the ‘Great Filter’: Extraterrestrial Life and Humanity’s Future in the Universe,” they all eliminated themselves before they could reach Earth.

According to their research, all intelligent species, including humans, have entrenched dysfunctions that might “snowball swiftly into the Great Filter.”

However, the report by a group of scientists headquartered at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in southern California acknowledged that there is still some hope for humanity, provided we can learn and take action to prevent our own extinction.

Finding [destructive] traits in ourselves and neutralizing them beforehand is the key to humans effectively navigating such a universal filter, astrophysicist Jonathan Jiang and his coauthors stated in the research that was published online on October 23.

A peer review of the paper has not yet taken place.

The authors contend that anything that threatens to exterminate humanity may theoretically equally endanger intelligent life in distant worlds.

The authors warn that nuclear war, pandemics, climate change, and unchecked artificial intelligence are among the possible offenders—which might have an impact on humans or other intelligent life forms.

Working together to survive will be the key and the toughest obstacle of all, according to the researchers.

The highest peaks of creation have been reached thanks to intraspecies rivalry and, more crucially, collaboration, as history has demonstrated.

And yet, we continue to promote ideas like racism, genocide, injustice, and sabotage that seem to be the antithesis of long-term sustainable progress, the authors warn.

