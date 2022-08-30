Nasa Updates Artemis 1 Launch After Technical Problems

NASA was going to launch its new moon rocket on a no-crew test mission, but the launch was scrubbed due to problems with one of the rocket’s four engines and a vent valve.

NASA engineers must now assess the severity of the engine’s damage. Can it be completed there, or will we need to return to the VAB?

After the scrub, NASA provided an update Monday afternoon.

“Until then, it won’t take off. There are millions of parts and pieces that make up this rocket and all of its systems, and it’s safe to say that the sheer magnitude of the task at hand is intimidating “Bill Nelson, NASA’s administrator, made the remark in the status report.

Nelson emphasized that the use of scrubs was merely an “integral aspect” of the approach.

When towers at the Artemis 1 launch pad were struck by lightning on Saturday, mission manager Mike Sarafin says an investigation ensued.

After careful inspection, it was determined that the rocket was in perfect working order.

Sarafin reported on Monday that the team needed to fix a software problem.

Sarafin stated, “The team ran into a problem with the verification of the Orion software.”

Once it was realized that the issue stemmed from a missing control module activation, it was fixed.

Due to a lightning alarm at Kennedy Space Center, the tanking process was also delayed by an hour.

Sarafin claims that further delays in loading occurred because of a hydrogen leak. The interface was swiftly cooled, and the researchers managed to stop the hydrogen from leaking.

On Monday morning, the NASA team encountered problems with an engine, and Sarafin explained what happened.

NASA reports that the countdown was delayed while engineers investigated a bleed leak in Engine 3 of the core stage.

“Engine 3’s cooling system did have some trouble. We need to cryogenically cool the engine so that it isn’t startled by the icy fuel “Says Sarafin.

NASA called off the launch because of a problem with the intertank’s vent valve.

We have to investigate the technical difficulties we faced with the engine bleed and the vent valve, Sarafin stated.

Sarafin also notes that adverse weather was a factor the team had to contend with.

He claims that the mission couldn’t have gone ahead because of rain and lightning.

Friday’s launch window is still open, according to Sarafin, but the team needs more analysis time.

In addition, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson made the following statement regarding the blastoff:

“If something isn’t quite right, we wait to release it. In reality, one engine is experiencing difficulties with the gas bleed. You are restricted in your movement, and must adhere to rules and regulations “A statement made Nelson.

If we’re going to try again, it won’t be until Friday. On Friday, the launch window will be open from 12:48 PM until 2:48 PM.

Liftoff from Launch Pad 39-B was anticipated for early Monday morning.

At 8:33 a.m., the launch window officially began, and it was scheduled to close at 10:33 a.m. Only minutes into the launch window opening, technical difficulties forced the cancellation of the liftoff.

The moon rocket has had some trouble reaching testing milestones, and Monday’s delay is the latest setback.

“They failed to complete any of the four preceding tests. Thus, today was roughly the fifth fuelling test, and once again, they were unable to complete it “Eric Berger remarked.

For Ars Technica, Eric Berger has the position of senior space editor.

“In altogether, these launches set you back almost $4 billion. And so, if you have an accident on the pad as a result of skipping a step or whatever, it is a costly mistake, and for that reason, your next one won’t be ready for another two or three years. Since you can’t afford to make any mistakes, “A statement he said.

Sarafin has stated that the mission management team would be meeting on Tuesday at 3 PM Eastern to discuss the technical challenges and will brief the public that evening.