Nashville Dad Killed By Drag Racer Travelling At 100 Mph While En Route To Daughter’s Game

A drag racer travelling at 100 mph lost control of his vehicle on Monday, killing a Nashville father who was en route to his daughter’s softball game, according to authorities.
Shortly after being freed from his vehicle and transported to a neighbouring hospital, 34-year-old Jacob Barnhardt passed away.
Barnhardt was driving to pick up Kate Kastle’s two boys before going to his daughter’s softball game after work, according to Kate Kastle, Barnhardt’s girlfriend, who spoke to WEAU.
Kastle recalled, “They just tore him away from us. He was going to pick up the kids he loved while abandoning the work he loved.
“He never missed anything that involved the kids. I simply knew something had occurred when I heard through his daughter’s mother that he wasn’t at the game and when my boy’s father called to check on the boys because he hadn’t picked them up.
According to police, Barnhardt was struck by one of two Dodge Challengers that were drag racing down the southbound Clarksville Pike when one of the drivers lost control and drove into the northbound lane.
The driver of a Toyota pickup truck was also involved in the three-car accident but was unharmed.
One Drag Racer Arrested And Other Fled Away
Drag racer Patrick Ewin, 31, who police believe was the driver who hit Barnhardt, had just minor injuries but was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide by recklessness in connection with Barnhardt’s death. One of the drag racers fled the scene.
Kastle described Barnhardt, a retired Army special forces combat medic who spent 18 years stationed at Fort Campbell, as a loving father who would sacrifice anything for his kids.
The driver of the second Dodge Charger is still wanted by Nashville police.
