Nate Robinson Net Worth, Career, Life after NBA, & Much More

Nate Robinson Early Life and College Career

Born in Seattle, Washington, in 1984, Nate Robinson is an American actor. Father Jacque Robinson played football for the University of Washington while mother Renee ran a beauty shop. Robinson attended Rainier Beach High School in Seattle for his first two years of high school, and then transferred to James Logan High School in Union City, California, for his junior and senior years. He returned to Rainier Beach, where he had previously excelled in football, basketball, and track, for his last year of high school. The AAA state championship was won by Robinson’s basketball team, who went 28-2 under his leadership.

In his sophomore year, Robinson switched from football to basketball at the University of Washington, where he had originally enrolled on a football scholarship. At 13 points per game, he was the team’s leading scorer during the 2002-03 season. Next year, he was voted All-Pac-10 first team and guided Washington to the NCAA Sweet 16 in his second year at the university. Additionally, he was chosen to the NABC All-NCAA District 14 first team and the Pac-10 All-Tournament team. Robinson declared for the NBA draught in April of 2005, skipping his senior year.

New York Knicks

The Phoenix Suns drafted Robinson in the 2005 NBA draught, but the Knicks promptly acquired him. In his first season with the Knicks, Robinson averaged 9.3 points and two assists per contest. His involvement in the historic incident between the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets in December 2006 is well-known. As a result, he received a 10-game suspension. Against the Portland Trail Blazers in March, Robinson scored a career-best 45 points, a career-high for him the following season, averaging 12.7 points per game. With 17.2 points and 4.1 assists per game in 2008-09, Robinson had his greatest season. Following some bench time at the start of the 2009-10 season, Robinson returned with a game-high 41 points in an overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Slam Dunk Champion

Robinson’s first of three Sprite Slam Dunk Contest victories came in 2006, during the All-Star weekend. He vaulted over 1986 champion Spud Webb in his most famous dunk to obtain a perfect 50-point score. The following year, Robinson came in second to Gerald Green of the Boston Celtics and was unable to defend his title. But he returned in 2009, jumping over Dwight Howard to win the fan vote with 52% of the votes. Robinson became the first three-time Slam Dunk Champion in history in February of 2010.

Boston Celtics

In early 2010, Robinson was dealt with the Boston Celtics. He scored an average of 6.5 points per game in 26 appearances for the squad. Despite his limited playing time, he had a significant impact on the Celtics’ postseason run and helped the team advance to the NBA finals. The following year, he started 11 games for the team and was a member of a six-game winning streak in November and December.

Thunder and Warriors

As a free agent, Robinson dealt with the Thunder in 2011. When the 2011-12 NBA lockout ended, he was no longer in the Thunder’s rotation and was eventually dismissed before he could play another game during that year’s Conference Finals. In the wake of this, Robinson joined the Golden State Warriors. He scored 24 points in overtime against the Miami Heat in January to lead the club to victory. He averaged 11.2 points and 4.5 assists per game this season.

Bulls, Nuggets, Clippers, and Pelicans.

The Chicago Bulls signed Robinson to a one-year contract in 2012. Early in February, he was selected the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after making 23 starts in as many games for the team. The first two months of his NBA career saw him score 18.6 points per game while dishing out 5.1 assists. In Game 1, Robinson led the Bulls to an early lead against the Heat, scoring 27 points and dishing out nine assists. But they lost the following four games to Miami Heat.

By exercising his contract’s player option, Robinson was traded from the Denver Nuggets to Boston Celtics. The Celtics waived him two days later. His first deal with the Los Angeles Clippers was for 10 days, then he signed a second contract 10 days later. Due to an injury, he was not kept. New Orleans Pelicans signed Robinson to a one-year contract. After that, he was let go from the team.

Career After the NBA

Robinson joined with Israeli Basketball Premier League team Hapoel Tel Aviv after retiring from the NBA. He scored 16.2 points and dished out 2.9 assists per game in 14 appearances with the squad. Robinson was traded to the NBA D-Delaware League’s 87ers the following year. To win the 2017 Liga Profesional de Baloncesto championship, he joined with Guaros de Lara of the Venezuelan league. Due to an injury, Robinson was released by the Lebanese basketball team Homenetmen Beirut in 2018.

In 2014, Robinson, in addition to launching a chicken and waffles restaurant in Seattle, expanded his business ventures. Later, he portrayed the character of Boots in the basketball comedy film “Uncle Drew.”

Boxing

Nate boxed Jake Paul, a popular YouTuber, in November 2020. It was Nate’s turn to go out in the second round of the tournament. Nate had a fight-night guarantee of $500,000 plus a 50% cut of the pay-per-view money.

Personal Life

Robinson is the father of three children, Navy, Nahmier, and Neale, with his high school, love Sheena Feliz. Robinson is also a car enthusiast, owning a Pontiac Firebird and a Cadillac CTS-V in bright orange.

Nate Robinson’s Net Worth

Nate Robinson, a former NBA player from the United States, is worth $9 million. Nate earned just under $25 million in compensation during his NBA career, which lasted from 2005 to 2016. He played in the NBA for clubs such as the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Chicago Bulls. Before this, he played collegiality at the University of Washington. In 2010, Robinson became the NBA’s first three-time Slam Dunk winner.

