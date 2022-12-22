Navy SEAL Team 1 Commander Found Dead In His Home In San Diego: Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, a highly decorated member of the Navy’s SEAL Team 1, was discovered dead on December 19 at his residence in San Diego County.
The San Diego police department is conducting an inquiry into Ramirez’s death, according to a statement released on Wednesday by Naval Special Warfare Command authorities.
Capt. David Abernathy, commanding officer of SEAL Team 1’s parent organization, Naval Special Warfare Group 1, said of Bobby: “Bobby was a great leader, loving husband, and father, and a dear friend to us all.”
“Our community and everyone who knew him has lost him, and this is sad. We will continue to be there for Bobby’s friends, family, and teammates at this incredibly trying time.
Ramirez, a Virginia native, joined the Navy in 1996 and was commissioned in 2004.
He deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan, according to his releasable service record, which Military Times reported, and was awarded five Bronze Star medals, including two with a battle “V” insignia. Additionally, Ramirez was awarded three Combat Action Ribbons.
Ramirez’s demise occurs just over a year after the passing of Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, another SEAL Team commanding officer, on December 7, 2021. At Virginia’s Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Bourgeois oversaw SEAL Team 8. He was killed after an incident occurred during a fast-rope training evolution in Virginia Beach.
