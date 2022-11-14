Naya Rivera Death: How Did She Die Due To Drowning In Ocean Despite Being A Good Swimmer?

The Ventura County Medical Examiner has released Naya Rivera’s full autopsy report as well as the investigative files revealing heartbreaking details surrounding the Glee star’s passing.

According to the investigative report obtained by PEOPLE, Rivera’s 4-year-old son Josey, whom she shared with her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, claimed that on July 8, they counted “1, 2, 3” and jumped off the pontoon boat at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, before the celebrity vanished into the water and drowned.

Who Was Naya Rivera?

American actress, singer, and media personality Naya Rivera had a $5 million net worth at the time of her passing in July 2020. As the cruel and cold-hearted cheerleader Santana Lopez on the musical comedy television series Glee, Naya Rivera initially rose to fame on a global scale.

On January 12, 1987, she was born in Valencia, California. Rivera is half Puerto Rican, one-fourth African, and one-fourth German.

In order to pursue a modeling career, her mother relocated to Los Angeles. Naya’s mother’s talent agency started working with her at the age of 9 months. She began acting in Kmart commercials as a baby, but it wasn’t until she was four years old that she landed her first important role.

Hillary Winston is a character in the Eddie Murphy-created sitcom The Royal Family, which ran from 1991 to 1992. Before the show’s cancellation as a result of actor Redd Foxx’s heart attack, Naya made an appearance in 15 episodes.

In 2009, Naya received her big break when she started playing Santana Lopez on the Fox musical drama Glee.

In seasons 1 and 6, she played a recurrent part, while in seasons 2 through 5, she was a main cast member. She had a total of 99 appearances in the 121 episodes of Glee. Naya was nominated for a number of awards as a result of her performance.

Naya made five appearances in the Lifetime comedy-drama Devious Maids in 2015. Between 2018 and 2020, she also made an appearance in 21 episodes of “Step Up: High Water.”

Naya Rivera Death

Josey claimed that his mother instructed him to board the boat after he entered the sea, according to the report.

“He heard [Naya] shout “help” and raise her arm after she assisted him in boarding the boat. After that, she vanished into the ocean “the findings of the investigation.

Although Rivera was in good condition, officials also mentioned in the inquiry report that she had a history of vertigo “that would grow worse when she went in the water.”

The report adds that the decedent “might have vertigo to the point of vomiting, but she learned to regulate the symptoms with antihistamines.”

Prior to her passing, Rivera received treatment for vertigo at Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

The investigative report also discloses that Rivera was currently taking medication for a sinus infection and had recently been prescribed Adderall for anxiousness.

In addition, the report claims that Rivera “used a marijuana vape pen and she would smoke around a pack of cigarettes every week.”

Rivera had “no known history of suicidal ideation or attempt,” according to her autopsy report.

The postmortem report notes that the actress was also “regarded as a skilled swimmer.” Her manner of death was determined to be an accident, and her cause of death is still drowning.

The actress had low levels of caffeine, phentermine (an appetite suppressant), diazepam, ethanol, and amphetamine (Adderall, Dexedrine) in her system at the time of her death, according to Rivera’s toxicology report, which was also made public by the Ventura County Medical Examiner. The toxicology report indicated that her blood alcohol level was 0.016.

