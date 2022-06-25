Naya Rivera Net Worth: ‘Glee’ Star Worth $5 Million

Early Life

Her birthday is January 12th, 1987, and she was born in Valencia, California, USA. Rivera has a mix of African, German, and Puerto Rican ancestry. Her mother had relocated to the city to pursue a modeling career. Naya began working with her mother’s talent agent at the tender age of nine months. She was just a baby when she first appeared in Kmart commercials, but she didn’t get her first important acting role until she was four years old, when she starred as Hillary Winston in Eddie Murphy’s sitcom The Royal Family. After Redd Foxx, the show’s star suffered a heart attack and was unable to return to production, the show’s producers decided to cancel it.

Rivera was nominated for a Young Artist Award for her role in the film. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Bernie Mac Show, 8 Simple Rules, and CSI: Miami are just a few of the shows in which she has appeared in small roles. The music video for B2’s “Why K’s I Love You” featured her in 2002.

Later that month, she got a deal with Columbia Records to make a solo album.

Glee

As Santana Lopez on the Fox musical drama Glee, Naya got her big break in 2009. Seasons 1 and 6 saw her as a recurring character, whereas seasons 2 through 5 saw her as a main cast member. Among the 121 episodes of Glee, she appeared in 99 of them. Naya was nominated for several awards for her performance in the role.

Lifetime’s comedic program Devious Maids had Naya on five episodes that year. Between 2018 and 2020, she appeared in 21 episodes of “Step Up: High Water.”

Real Estate

Naya spent $2.6 million on a Los Feliz, Los Angeles, property in 2013. She sold it for $3.55 million in July 2018. Her new Los Feliz property cost $2.7 million at the time of selling. Just under $2.7 million was the asking price for the property when it went on the market in January of that year.

Naya has her clothing line

A Los Angeles-based children’s clothing company, Jojo and Izzy, is owned by Naya. Company founders were “motivated by the naivety of childhood, and the edginess of fashion,” according to their website. Everything is adorable, and it’s perfect for both men and women. Josey Hollis Dorsey, Naya’s ex-son, husband’s frequent models for the firm.

Naya most recently appeared in the television series Step Up: High Water as Collette Jones.

Life & Style reported that her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found alone in a boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, on July 8 and that the actress had been proclaimed missing. He said he and his mother went swimming, but she never came back to the boat, and he informed detectives so.

Net Worth and Salary of Naya Rivera

When Naya Rivera, an American actress, singer, and media personality, passed away in July 2020, her estate was valued at $5 million. As Santana Lopez, the cold-hearted and violent cheerleader from the musical comedy Glee, Naya Rivera first gained international fame.

