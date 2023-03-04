NCIS Los Angeles Cast: Look Into The Cast Over The Years

We will have a look into NCIS Los Angeles Cast over the years. NCIS: Los Angeles will come to an end in May after 14 seasons, and what better time is there to take a look at how the cast has evolved (not all that much, but RIP Dom!) over the course of the show’s run?
NCIS Los Angeles Cast
So, for the purpose of this, we are going to take a look at those individuals who are still on the series or who have been series regulars for at least fifty percent of the series. Chris O’Donnell (who played G. Callen), LL Cool J (who played Sam Hanna), Linda Hunt (who played Hetty Lange), Daniela Ruah (who played Kensi Blye), and Barrett Foa (who played Eric Beale) all qualify based on their roles in Season 1.
The #NCISLA team has got their hands full with a case that's as mysterious as the contents of this briefcase. 🔒 Don't miss out on an all-new episode TONIGHT at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/fL7wgwSy95
— NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) February 26, 2023
Before becoming a permanent cast member in Season 2, Eric Christian Olsen, who plays Marty Deeks, appeared in an episode of the show as a guest star in Season 1. The addition of Renée Felice Smith as Nell Jones occurred during the second season.
Before being promoted to a regular cast member in Season 13, Gerald McRaney (Hollace Kilbride) had previously appeared as a guest star in Seasons 6, 10, 11, and 12. Both Medalion Rahimi (Fatima Namazi) and Caleb Castille (Devin Rountree) had recurring roles on the show for at least one season prior to being promoted.
Notable details include the fact that Hunt was not seen again until Season 13, Hetty’s location is now unknown (we’ll have to wait and see how it turns out), and Callen did not have a first name (just an initial) until Season 7.
