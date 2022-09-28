NCIS Season 20: Is Something Interesting Gonna Happen! What Will Be Story Of Upcoming Series?

The next season of NCIS will air on September 19 at 9:00 p.m. That implies the NCIS spinoff NCIS: Hawai’i will continue to air after the main series on Monday nights, and that NCIS will maintain the Monday time slot it relocated to for Season 19.

New episodes are available on Paramount+ for anyone who was unable to watch them during their original broadcast. The new season’s premiere is not far off. As a stopgap measure, though, you can watch old episodes of NCIS on Paramount+, Netflix, or catch reruns on USA Network.