Nearly 4 in 10 Latinos fear they or someone close to them could be expelled

According to a study of Latino adults conducted by the Pew Research Center and released on Monday, almost 4 in 10 Latinos are concerned that they or someone close to them would be deported.

According to the findings of the nonpartisan think tank’s study of more than 3,000 self-identified Hispanics conducted between March 15-28 last year, 39 percent of Latinos nationally are concerned about deportation.

According to the poll’s findings, immigrant families are more concerned about deportation than Latinos born in the United States.

About half of Latino immigrants (51 percent) expressed concern about their own or someone else’s deportation, a larger proportion than the 28 percent of Latinos born in the United States.

Concerns about deportation among Latino immigrants differ depending on their immigration status. Almost eight out of ten Latino immigrants who are neither authorized permanent residents nor citizens of the United States are concerned about being deported or having someone close to them deported.

On the other hand, Lawful permanent residents are just 53 percent as concerned about the same issues.

In contrast, around one-third of Latino immigrants who have become naturalized citizens of the United States are concerned about deportation.

In December 2019, a somewhat larger proportion of Latinos (44 percent) reported being concerned about deportation. Those concerns have waned significantly during the coronavirus epidemic and the changeover from the Trump administration to the Biden administration, but they are still there.

According to the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, deportations declined significantly during 2020. The number of removals made by the agency decreased from 267,258 in 2019 to 185,884 in 2020.

The current level of concern about deportation varies across ages and generations. Among second-generation Latinos (those who had at least one immigrant parent), 37 percent expressed anxiety about deportation, compared to 18 percent of third-generation Latinos who expressed the same concern (those with two U.S.-born parents).

Approximately 81 percent of younger generations say they aren’t concerned about deportation of themselves or someone they know or aren’t concerned at all.

Young Hispanics between the ages of 18 and 29 are more concerned about deportation (49 percent) than Hispanics between the ages of 50 and 64 (34 percent) or those aged 65 and over (35 percent) (25 percent).

Latinos who had experienced some prejudice in the 12 months before being asked were more likely than those who had not to expressed concern about the possibility of deportation, with 50 percent expressing concern vs. 27 percent for those who had not.

Immigrants account for around one-third of the Latino population in the United States and half of all Latino adults.