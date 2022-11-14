Nebraska Gunshot Injures 7; Cops Investigating

At least seven individuals were hurt in a shooting in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday morning.

KETV stated the gunfire occurred around 4:15 a.m. on Ames Avenue and 33rd Street.

The Omaha Police Department reported later that morning that officers were at the scene conducting an active investigation and urged the public to stay away.

Officers are in the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue for an active investigation. Please avoid the area as the investigation is in the preliminary stages. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/UDQpJkp7lY — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) November 13, 2022

According to Fox News Digital, a representative for Nebraska Medicine confirmed that seven victims of the incident are now being treated there. Their injuries and conditions were unknown at the time.

According to reports from the area’s media outlets, eleven persons were hurt during the incident.

A hospital was contacted by authorities, and the station said that one person was taken there after CPR was done. According to reports, a second victim was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

In addition to those killed, the outlet said that nine others were taken by themselves to two hospitals in the Omaha area with unknown injuries.

According to police, several blocks remained closed while they continued their investigation.

No word yet on whether or if any arrests have been made, and no suspect description has been made public by the police.