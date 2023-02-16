Netflix’s Money Shot Documentary Will Expose Pornhub’s Evil Side

As the saying goes, you can recognize pornography when you see it. When it comes to Pornhub, you’ll know when you see it since it’s available whenever and wherever you want, 24/7.
In their upcoming documentary Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, Netflix will dive headfirst into how the website’s launch in 2007 altered the porn industry for both better and worse.
There Will Be Chaos
Both physically and figuratively, there have been many climaxes in the pornographic world. The 1970s saw the explosion of nude magazines, the 1990s saw the development of pornographic VHS tapes, and the 2000s and beyond saw the rise of x-rated streaming.
Pornhub, currently among the most popular websites in the world, was one of the websites at the fore of that digital revolution.
With the help of any gadget that could connect to a reliable wifi connection, you could finally get your rocks.
Porn stars became household names, actors became artists in their own right, and for the first time, you could watch movies with any device. The Pornhub Story will delve into this risqué past and explain how Pornhub entered the annals of digital history (no, you read that right).
But with every digital boom come a number of unanticipated (or perhaps ignored) security concerns. In the case of Pornhub, it has received a lot of criticism over the course of its ten years on the internet for charges of disseminating non-consensual material, supporting trafficking, and abusing the performers from whom it has gained billions.
The movie was released right when victims’ activism and autonomy could be the next industry turning point. The emphasis on younger, creator-led profiting could force Pornhub to question the way it has traditionally operated because it will be scrutinized more closely for its shady backdoor deals (and not the enjoyable type).
“This video forces us to think about what sexuality and permission mean in a world where billion-dollar online platforms live on user-generated content, who has, and who should have, the power in these situations,” says the documentary’s director and producer, Suzanne Hillinger. We hope that this movie sparks significant discussions about sex and consent both online and in real life.
When Will It Be Out?
Money Shot: On March 15, The Pornhub Story will literally explode into our Netflix screens.