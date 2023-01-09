Nevada Shooting: Police Officer Shot, 1 Suspect Killed, 1 Injured: According to the officials, a shooting that took place on Sunday in Reno, Nevada, resulted in the injury of a police officer, the fatal shot of one suspect, and the injury of another suspect.
After receiving a call reporting “problems unknown,” police officers on Sunday evening opened fire at an apartment complex located on Sky Valley Drive at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time.
It is not apparent what led up to the shooting at this point.
Reno Police and local SWAT units arrived at the location shortly after the incident. Two officers and two suspects were engaged in the incident, according to statements made by the police to 2News.
The shooting, according to the police, resulted in the death of one of the suspects.
Following the officer’s injury, the other suspects and the officer were taken to a nearby hospital. It was not obvious what their conditions were.
