Never Have I Ever Season 3: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date

Netflix has confirmed a third season of Never Have I Ever, but there’s some bad news for fans.

Summer will be returning to our screens in the form of a fourth season, which co-creator Mindy Kaling announced in March 2022. But it will be the last season of the show.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s take a step back. Shortly, what can we expect from Devi and her tangled romantic relationships with Ben and Paxton? How can we expect the new season to be in terms of negative behavior?

Season three of Never Have I Ever has everything you need to know.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Plot

In the season two finale, Devi and Paxton made their romance official and walked into the winter dance together.

In the beginning, he wanted to keep their late-night meeting a secret from his classmates because he was afraid of being judged by them for forgiving Devi for cheating on him, but she walked away from him and his washboard abs.

After Trent swept Eleanor off the dance floor, Devi decided to leave. She had gone to the dance without a man on her arm.

Enter Paxton, who spilled his heart out and gave us a classic Hollywood finale after knocking her over with his jeep (really, what is it with these kids?). However, that wasn’t precisely where season two ended.

Eleanor told Ben at the end that Devi had been thinking about him for the past few weeks. Throughout the relay, she had done everything she could to protect Aneesa from seeing her.

It wasn’t a surprise to Eleanor that she chose you after you took her to Malibu. To be clear, it wasn’t always him.

That’s not good. Ben’s expression showed that he was still smitten with Devi.

Ben and Aneesa’s relationship may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean Ben and Devi will continue where they left off before things went south. Devi is clearly in love with Paxton now that he’s back in the picture.

Netflix has released teaser photographs ahead of season three, and it appears like Devi’s love life will be even more of a mess this time around.

Season three will also likely delve deeper into some of the themes introduced in season two.

Co-creator Kaling said to Elle that the upcoming season will have a more personal focus.

Because she had recently lost a parent, “We’ve adored the sequences between Devi and her father, performed by Sendhil Ramamurthy, who’s fantastic,” she said.

“I’m most looking forward to learning about their relationship and how a child’s relationship with his or her parents endures even after the death of their parents. We can’t wait to get into that.

The character is also endearing since she is endearing in her heart, yet her actions belie her good intentions.” I enjoy watching her go through the application process for college and seeing how it changes her.

The show’s overall conclusion may begin to play out in the current season given that we know it will conclude with season four.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Cast

Devi has been recast with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Meanwhile, you can catch her as Priya in Pixar/Turning Disney+’s Red, in which she voices the character. Lee Rodriguez (Z Nation, Legends of Tomorrow) and Ramona Young (Z Nation, Legends of Tomorrow) will reprise their roles as Devi’s two best pals, Fabiola and Eleanor. Ben will be reprised by Jaren Lewison (Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles) as Paxton. Devi’s mother, Nalini, and Kamala’s cousin, Kamala, Poorna Jagannathan (The Out-laws), are both back in the advertising photographs. Megan Suri, who played Aneesa in the second season, is returning to the role. The renowned tennis player John McEnroe is expected to return as Devi’s narrator.

Jack Seavor McDonald as Eric, the robotics team’s leader, and Benjamin Norris as Trent, Paxton’s best friend, have also been cast in the following season. Several characters are expected to return, though this has not been confirmed. These include Dr. Jamie Ryan (Niecy Nash), English instructor Manish Kulkarni (Utkarsh Ambudkar), Devi’s grandma Ranjita Chakravarty (Ranjita Chakravarty), and “Facing History” teacher Lyle Shapiro (Adam Shapiro). It’s safe to assume that prior seasons will see the return of regulars Dino Petrera (Jonathan), Lily D. Moore (Rebecca), Christina Kartchner (Eve), and Dana G. Vaughn (Marcus).

Deadline announced one new cast member in January. Des, a recurring character, will be played by Anirudh Pisharody, who joins the cast. “An Indian student who attends an upscale private school,” is how one source describes him.

Season three of Never Have I Ever will premiere on Netflix on August 12, 2022, as previously indicated.

Before this, Netflix and Mindy Kaling announced that a fourth season of the show was in the works, but it would be the program’s final one as well, via both Kaling’s and Netflix’s Twitter accounts.

“We can’t wait to show you all the sultry romance and hysterical antics we’ve got planned. Thank you to all of our admirers, especially the #Bevi and #Daxton aficionados “They wrote.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Trailer

Sorry, but there is presently no trace of a third-season trailer. However, we’ll keep you updated as soon as it’s out.