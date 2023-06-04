New City Man Shot Dead in Car

Last Saturday, a man was shot to death in New City on the South Side.

On May 27, around 1:20 a.m., Mauro Coss, 25, was found dead in a car in the 1400 block of West 49th Street. He had been shot in the head.

Police said that Coss was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in a very bad state. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says that he died three days after that.

No one was being held.

