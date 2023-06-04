New City Man Shot Dead in Car

Last Saturday, a man was shot to death in New City on the South Side.
On May 27, around 1:20 a.m., Mauro Coss, 25, was found dead in a car in the 1400 block of West 49th Street. He had been shot in the head.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Man shot to death inside car in New City https://t.co/K312sVvyh3
— Sun-Times Breaking (@CSTbreaking) June 4, 2023
Police said that Coss was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in a very bad state. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says that he died three days after that.
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Tragic Standoff in Brandon Neighborhood Leaves 1 Officer De@d, 1 Wounded
- A Man Was Detained After Robbing A Store With A Spray-painted Nintendo Game Gun
No one was being held.
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.