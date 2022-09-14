New Court Footage of Wrong-way Crash That Killed 5

Five young people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade, and new video of the tragedy has been released.

The arraignment of Maiky Simeon, who is suspected of causing the collision, took place on Monday, and security camera footage was shown in court.

The suspect may be seen in the newly released footage driving against traffic into the expressway off-ramp at approximately 4:20 a.m. on August 20th, according to officials with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

As detectives reported that Simeon was intoxicated, prosecutors increased the charges against him.

The police report states that Simeon’s BAC was nearly twice the legal limit.

The footage shows him leaving the Palmetto Expressway going the wrong way.

Five young adults, ages 17 to 21, were killed after Simeon allegedly crashed into the automobile they were traveling in. Their names are Criana Pacalagua, Valeria Caceres, Daniela Marcano, Valeria Pena, and Giancarlo Arias.

Simeon slammed into the car, traveling at over 80 mph, killing everyone inside.

Simeon was extricated from his vehicle by emergency personnel and flown to Ryder Trauma Center via helicopter.

Simeon pled not guilty to five charges of DUI manslaughter and five counts of vehicular manslaughter through his counsel, who was not present at the hearing.

A trial date has not been set, thus Simeon is being held without bail.

