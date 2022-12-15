Officers In North Carolina Say New DNA Evidence Has Led To The Identification Of A Suspect In A 15-year-old Rape Case: According to a police agency in North Carolina, updated DNA testing helped lead investigators to a suspect in an unsolved case that dates back 15 years and involves a string of rapes and kidnappings.
According to a press statement issued by the Fayetteville Police Department, officers from the department arrested Christopher Jame McMillan, 38, on December 14 in connection with three rapes that occurred in 2007.
According to the announcement, the investigation into the crime had not been successful because of “limitations in DNA technology.”
The National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, however, made it possible for sexual assault kits from the case to be sent in for testing and supplied the necessary cash to do so.
Due to the fact that McMillan’s DNA was found to be a match during the testing, the police decided to investigate him as a possible suspect.
According to the police, he was arrested on November 7 and charged with five crimes on that day, including three instances of first-degree rape, two acts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual offense, and transmission of threats.
In August of 2007, police said that McMillan offered transportation to the women he was suspected of raping, and then drove them to isolated areas where he sexually assaulted them.
According to the Fayetteville Observer, over the course of the assaults, at least two different ladies were threatened with a firearm.
According to the Cumberland County Police Department, McMillan is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a bond of $200,000. About sixty miles to the south of Raleigh is where you’ll find Fayetteville.
