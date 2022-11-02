New Dna Technology Leads To Man’s Arrest In 42-year-old Murder Case

About 42 years after Sandra DiFelice’s death, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in her murder.

Paul Nuttall, 64, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with “open murder” with a deadly weapon, sexual assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary with a dangerous weapon.

It is common practice in Nevada to prosecute a murder suspect with “open murder,” which encompasses “Murder in the First Degree and all inevitably associated crimes.” According to Clark County’s website, “they would include Murder in the Second Degree and maybe Voluntary Manslaughter and Involuntary Manslaughter dependent upon the unique circumstances of the case.”

The authorities say that on December 26, 1980, DiFelice was viciously raped and killed in her house.

DiFelice’s daughter, who was three at the time of the event and staying with her grandparents, phoned the police department’s cold case unit in February 2021 to inquire about the status of the investigation.

The inquiry was examined by detectives, who determined that “more evidence that might be submitted for processing utilizing modern DNA technology” was discovered after consulting with our DNA forensics lab. Lt. Jason Johansson said during a press conference that “DNA found from beneath Sandra DiFelice’s fingernails identified the suspect in Sandra DiFelice’s murder as Paul Nuttall.”

From the press briefing, authorities revealed that Nuttall had been listed as a person of interest during the earliest phases of the inquiry. Authorities said his fingerprint was discovered at DiFelice’s residence; however, it was later revealed that Nuttall knew DiFelice’s roommate, which explains the fingerprint’s presence.

Based on public records checks, it seems that Nuttall is now being held at the Clark County Detention Center.