New Hampshire Police Report Roadway Death of Woman, Tattoos Could Identify Her

State police say that a woman’s body was found on the side of a highway in New Hampshire. They hope that a tattoo on her body will help them figure out who she was.
On June 5, just before 12:15 a.m., someone told the authorities that her body had been found on Interstate 89 North near mile marker 7.2 in Hopkinton. When they got to the scene, they found her.
A chief medical examiner said in a June 5 news release that an autopsy showed she died from head injuries caused by a blow to the head. How this happened is still not clear.
Police are asking people to help them find the lady, who they say is white, has strawberry blonde to red hair and blue eyes. She is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 111 pounds. She is likely between 18 and 30 years old.
She also has a tattoo on the left side of the small of her back that looks like a bird feather with birds flying out of the top of it.
Police posted a picture of the woman’s tattoo in case someone recognizes it and can help find her.
Police said that the woman’s fingernails and toes were also painted green.
Anyone who saw “suspicious behavior of an individual or any motor vehicle stopped on the northbound side of Interstate 89 in Hopkinton” between June 4 at 11:25 p.m. and June 5 at 12:15 a.m. should call the state police at 603-628-8477, MCU@dos.nh.gov, or State Police Headquarters Communications at 603-223-4381.
State police said that as the investigation goes on, more details about what happened will be made public.
About 75 miles to the northwest of Boston, Massachusetts, is the town of Hopkinton.
