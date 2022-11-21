New Jersey Mother Receives Life Sentence For Killing Her 17-Month-Old Son

A lady from New Jersey was found guilty of murdering her 17-month-old son in July, and she has now been given a sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for her crime.
On November 15, about three and a half months after a jury found the defendant guilty of murder, Camden County Judge Gwendolyn Blue handed over Heather Reynolds, 45, to the authorities to begin serving her life sentence for the crime.
On July 28, the jury found Reynolds guilty of murder, possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a child. In addition, the jury found Reynolds guilty of endangering the welfare of a child.
According to Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Chief Peter Gallagher of the Homicide Section, who is acting as the state’s representative in this matter, “We are grateful to the jury for the time and attention that they gave to this case.”
According to a press release issued by the office of Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay, along with a term of life imprisonment with no possibility of parole on the murder charge, Blue sentenced Reynolds to eight years for endangering the welfare of a child and four years for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, methamphetamine.
The murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Read More: Man Detained For Allegedly Threatening The Jewish Community In New York
Prosecutors in Camden County believe that Reynolds suffocated her 17-month-old son, Axel, by placing a disinfecting wipe over his mouth and nose and pressing down on it.
Woman sentenced to life in prison for killing 17-month-old son https://t.co/yKawj4itFW
— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 21, 2022
On May 10, 2018, Reynolds screamed for help while carrying an unresponsive toddler outside of her home in Gloucester Township while carrying the infant with her. Axel was found unresponsive on the lawn of his family’s home in Sicklerville, New Jersey when the emergency crews reached there.
Reportedly, the boy had bruises around his mouth and nose, and Reynolds reportedly told emergency medical personnel that she thought her son may have consumed something poisonous. According to the allegations, Reynolds changed her statement after EMTs informed her that her kid had been deceased for a significantly longer period of time.
Reynolds had allegedly used methamphetamine the night before, according to statements made by witnesses at the time, which the police later corroborated after discovering drug residue in her purse.
According to the results of an autopsy, the infant died of asphyxiation, and the manner of death was determined to be murder.
Read More: