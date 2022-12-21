Here’s a sneak peek at the Netflix originals that will be available in February 2023 around the world! The month’s new releases are highlighted by major blockbusters like Your Place or Mine and the returns of hit shows like You. Let’s dig deep into New Netflix Originals To Premiere in February 2023.
Even if there isn’t anything here that piques your interest right now, check back later; more announcements of potential events will be made.
Check out our January 2023 Netflix Originals preview as well as our larger 2023 previews for upcoming movies and TV shows to see what’s in store for you this year.
Streaming Originals from Netflix, Available in English Announcing: February 2023! Let’s dig deep into New Netflix Originals To Premiere in February 2023.
Contents
- 1 New Netflix Originals To Premiere in February 2023
- 2 Scheduled for February 2023 The Latest Netflix Originals
New Netflix Originals To Premiere in February 2023
Freeridge
Scheduled to Arrive on Netflix on February 2
A brand-new episode of Freeridge will debut on Netflix in February of 2023.
A spin-off of the popular Netflix series On My Block, Freeridge is situated in the same neighborhood but follows a different group of kids dealing with their own issues.
Continuity guru Lauren Iungerich is back in charge.
True Spirit (2023)
On Netflix as of February 3rd
Featuring an all-star cast including Cliff Curtis, Anna Paquin, Teagan Croft, and Josh Lawson, this new biographical film does justice to the extraordinary true narrative it recounts.
The new movie’s tagline is as follows:
While attempting to become the youngest person to sail nonstop and unassisted around the world, Jessica Watson faces her greatest fear as she faces some of the ocean’s most treacherous waters.
You (Season 4 – Part 1) (Season 4 – Part 1)
Due out on Netflix this February 9th.
Netflix will debut the first episode of Season 4 of You in 2023.
Netflix logo
Season 4 of You will be broken up into halves, with the first half premiering on Netflix on February 9 (just in time for Valentine’s Day).
Joe Goldberg will spend the following season living in Great Britain (the United Kingdom).
This season introduces a number of new cast members, including Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers.
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
Coming to Netflix: February 9th
Due to premiere on Netflix in February 2023 is “my dad, the bounty hunter.”
Family time in front of the TV, courtesy of Netflix
This new animated series for kids was created by Everett Downing Jr. and Patrick Harpin, and it follows two kids who learn that their father is a notorious bounty hunter.
French animation studio Dwarf Animation Studio is responsible for the new show, which contains the voices of Laz Alonso, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, Priah Furguson, and Devin Bright.
Your Place Or Mine
Coming to Netflix: February 10th
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, there is a new Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher romantic comedy.
An overview is as follows:
When she finally decides to follow her goal and he offers to watch for her adolescent son, both of their lives are irrevocably altered.
The film’s writer, producer, and the director is Aline Brosh McKenna. The cast also features Jesse Williams, Steve Zahn, Tig Nataro, Zo Chao, and Griffin Matthews in addition to Witherspoon and Kutcher.
This is one of two projects starring Reese Wetherspoon coming to Netflix in the near future.
Red Rose
Netflix release date: February 15 (subject to change).
Take note that this does not apply to the United Kingdom, where the show may be viewed solely on the BBC iPlayer.
A Red Rose on Netflix in February of 2023
The minds behind Netflix’s Sex Education also made this new teen series, which debuted in the UK in August 2022. The show, a joint production between the BBC and Netflix, is now targeting a streaming platform.
Some things to look out for in this young adult thriller:
Your battery isn’t the only thing that could die… Friends are lured into the clutches of the evil Red Rose app during the long, hot summer after final exams.
The Upshaws (Part 3)
Coming to Netflix: February 16th
Season two of The Upshaws aired in two halves, and season three (with eight episodes) will premiere in February of 2023.
To quote Netflix:
New loves, old flames, huge goals, life changes, and the love and drama that comes with family all await the Upshaws in the following installment.
A third season of the show has been ordered, thus it will continue when Part 3 concludes in late 2022.
We Have A Ghost
Coming to Netflix: February 24th (date subject to change)
We are experiencing a second screen ghosting issue (Image source: Netflix)
We Have A Ghost’s initial release date of 2022 was moved back to 2023.
Christopher Landon helms Legendary Entertainment’s film adaptation of the source piece.
Expect the following:
After discovering that a ghost by the name of Ernest haunts their new home, Kevin and his family become instant internet celebrities. When Kevin and Ernest start digging into Ernest’s mysterious past, they find themselves in the crosshairs of the CIA.
Call Me Chihiro
Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in February 2023
Coming to Netflix: February 23rd
Language: Japanese
The protagonist of this live-action Japanese drama is a former sex worker who has left the industry and now works at a modest bento store near the coast.
Kasumi Arimura will be starring in the film, which will premiere in Japanese theatres before hitting Netflix around the world.
Aggretsuko (Final Season – Season 5)
Coming to Netflix: TBD
Language: Japanese
It was announced on Netflix. The fifth and final Aggretsuko anime film, titled Tudum Japan, is scheduled for release in February 2023.
The comedy series, which has been airing since April 2018, will end once 50 episodes have been released. The Sanrio-produced show follows a red panda with a short fuse who works for a Japanese trading company. that’s all for New Netflix Originals To Premiere in February 2023
Scheduled for February 2023 The Latest Netflix Originals
These February 2023 releases are rumored but have not been verified.
Italian criminal drama premiering on 15 February, The Law According to Lidia Pot follows Italy’s first female lawyer as she prepares an appeal to reverse a court’s verdict.
Source: Mobilesyrup
In pursuit of the Truth Season 1 of the Italian courtroom docuseries, Alex Schwazer premieres on February 22.
You May Also Like: