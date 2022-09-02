New York Implements Gun-free Zones

On Wednesday night, just before New York’s strict gun rules were about to go into effect, a federal judge allowed the bill to go into effect.

Judge Glenn Suddaby ruled that the gun rights groups and the upstate resident who filed the lawsuit lacked the legal standing to do so.

According to the judge, the law-abiding gun owner failed to show that he faced a “credible threat of prosecution” under the new regulations.

Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, tweeted that the verdict was a significant victory “against bogus attacks by the gun lobby.”

As The Associated Press reports, Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, one of the groups that filed the challenge, told the news agency that Suddaby’s opinion “contains a silver lining for New Yorkers and the nation” and that Gun Owners of America would continue to fight “against clear violations of the Second Amendment.”

Times Square in New York City has “Gun Free Zone” signs displayed throughout the area. Not only will weapons be banned from “sensitive” areas like Times Square, but also parks, churches, and theaters. The proposal was approved after the Supreme Court upheld an expansion of gun rights in NYSRPA v. Bruen in June. A number of stringent requirements for concealed carry licenses are also outlined.

Permit applicants are required by law to undergo a “character and conduct” check, which includes submitting a list of their social media accounts over the past three years and completing 16 hours of classroom instruction and two hours of live-fire exercises.

In most cases, permits need to be renewed or recertified every three years.

Before the law went into force, there were reportedly high wait times and an increase in applications at county clerks’ offices.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul remarked, “We took immediate and thoughtful measures to keep New Yorkers safe” after the Supreme Court struck down the state’s century-old concealed carry legislation. “As Governor of New York State, I will not give up my responsibility to keep my citizens safe from harm, including gun violence. New York State will maintain its position as a national leader in this area by passing and enforcing sensible legislation to reduce the number of firearm deaths and injuries.”

The freedom to bear arms is allegedly being infringed upon by the new New York law, according to some gun owners.

Upstate New York sheriffs told the Associated Press that increased workloads for law enforcement are slowing down applications.

Those in favor of looser gun laws point out that the proposed list of restricted areas will make it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to move freely about their communities, and that customers carrying firearms into privately owned establishments would need to be granted special authorization.