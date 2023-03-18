New York Man Who Supports Isis Caught in St. Patrick’s Day Parade Plot to Assassinate Cops, Mayor

Federal prosecutors in New York announced on Friday that they had charged a man who had shown support for the Islamic State online with conspiring to kill police officers and threatening to kill a mayor on the street where the local St. Patrick’s Day parade was scheduled to take place.
According to the Justice Department, Ridon Kola, 32, was taken into custody and charged with making threatening statements over state lines.
“As alleged, Ridon Kola posted threats on social media against law enforcement, stating his support for ISIS and his intention to murder numerous police officers. Undeterred after questioning from law enforcement, Kola’s conduct escalated, as he continued to assure police his threats would be carried out,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.
Kola has, over the course of several months, posted multiple times in support of the terrorist group and making threats against the Yonkers Police Department in advance of Saturday’s parade. On March 9, Kola messaged the police department directly, saying:
“First people to be crucified will be the Yonkers rats Vallahi. Allahu Ekberr” and “I will crucify Yonkers cops and their bosses all along McLean ave. It will be a horror scene . . . Allahu Ekberr.”
The Yonkers St. Patrick’s Day Parade will travel down McLean Avenue, and police will be stationed along the whole route. Authorities said that he afterward posted a picture of himself holding an ax in another post.
“Come on Judas, I’m waiting for you,” the caption said in Albanian. Kola was scheduled to be up in federal court on Friday.
