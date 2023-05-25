New York Professor Fired for Threatening to Chop Up Reporter With a Machete

A New York art teacher who reportedly said he would use a machete to “chop” a reporter has been fired.
Shellyne Rodriguez, who is 45 years old, was caught on tape putting a machete to the neck of Reuven Fenton, a reporter for the New York Post when he came to her Bronx apartment for an interview.
The professor is said to have yelled at the reporter, “Get the f— away from my door, or I’ll chop you up with this machete!”
The photographer was then said to have been chased by her into the street.
A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department told The Telegraph that she was taken into custody on Thursday morning and charged with “threatening and harassing.”
Mr. Fenton talked to Ms. Rodriguez because she was caught on camera ruining a student’s anti-abortion display.
The foul-mouthed rant of the former Hunter College professor went viral.
“I Just Wanted to Talk to a Passionate Woman,” Said the Reporter
Mr. Fenton told Fox News host Sean Hannity about his experience, saying, “We just wanted to talk to this woman.
“We thought we might have a chance because she seems to care a lot about what she believes, and we thought that if we showed up at her door, she might be willing to talk to us. This was something new for me.”
On Thursday morning, she turned herself into the cops.
In a letter to the New York Post, it was said that she had been fired.
Vince Dimiceli, a spokesperson for Hunter College, said, “Hunter College strongly condemns Shellyne Rodriguez’s wrongdoing and has taken action right away.”
“Rodriguez has been fired from her job at Hunter College as of right now, and she will not be coming back to teach there.”
Ms. Rodriguez, a part-time art professor at Hunter College, is also fighting the New York Police Department, saying that she hurt her nerves when she was arrested in June 2020 during a George Floyd protest.
