New York Robbery Attempt Results In The Death Of A Pakistani American Police Officer

A senior official of the New York Police Department announced on Wednesday that a Pakistani-American police officer who had been shot last week in the course of a suspected robbery in New York City had passed away from his wounds today.
Adeed Fayaz, a 26-year-old police officer, was attacked during an attempted mugging attempt and was soon taken to a New York hospital.
A 38-year-old suspect was detained by the police on Tuesday, and they made a suggestion that he might be charged.
Police said Randy Jones, the suspect, was taken into custody from a Days Inn hotel 50 miles from the scene of the murder. Jones, his girlfriend, and five young children were sheltering there after a botched robbery in Brooklyn on Saturday night.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell expressed his sorrow at the tragedy in a tweet today, writing that “his family and loved ones are in our thoughts” and that “our department truly mourns his demise.”
The commissioner said, “Police officer Adeed Fayaz was a father, a husband, a son, and a protector of our magnificent city.”
The cop, Adeed, was on Ruby Street in East New York on Saturday at around 7 o’clock seeking to buy a car he saw listed on Facebook Marketplace, according to Michael Baldassano, assistant chief of the NYPD Detective Bureau, who spoke to media on Sunday.
On a social media platform, the plans for this transaction were established, and the place was chosen. A relative accompanied the officer when they arrived at the scene, according to Baldassano.
When the suspect noticed Adeed, according to the police, he pulled out a revolver and demanded cash. In the course of a gunfight, the officer was wounded.
According to Sewell, an NYPD cop handcuffed the suspect Jones using the same shackles that Fayaz had been using before being hurt.
According to NYPD Chief Detective James Essig, “We wanted him to know what he did to that officer and that officer’s cuffs were on him.” “I believe it conveys a strong message.”
