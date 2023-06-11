Newark Gunfire Kills Two Men, Injures Woman Saturday Night

On Saturday night in Newark, two males were shot and died and a woman was injured, according to authorities. Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said in a joint statement on Sunday that the victims were discovered by Newark police after they responded to a complaint of gunfire in the 100 block of Shephard Avenue at 11:30 p.m.
The statement claims that one of the men, 33-year-old Isaiah Cobb of Hillside, was shot many times and pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, identified as 51-year-old Newark resident Terrance Carroll, was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m. at University Hospital in Newark.
The unidentified woman was located at the scene with injuries and was being treated at a nearby hospital on Sunday, according to the notification. A little over an hour after authorities reported a man and a woman were hurt in another shooting in Newark on Saturday night, at least two more individuals were shot.
An organizer for the Portugal Day Festival in the Ironbound neighborhood of the city stated the earlier shooting did not have any impact on the event, despite reports that it had occurred on Van Buren Street, not far from the festival.
Stephens and Fragé said Sunday that the investigation was still ongoing and there had been no arrests or reported suspects. However, they concluded that there was apparently no danger to the public.
