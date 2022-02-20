Newsom backs lawmaking to permit private residents to go after gun makers.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) indicated that he would back legislation that would enable ordinary persons to sue gun manufacturers, therefore enforcing the state’s assault-weapons prohibition.

Newsom expressed his support for the proposal at a news conference while drawing parallels between it and the Texas abortion ban that went into force last year, compared to the legislation.

According to Texas law, private persons may file a lawsuit against anybody who assists or abets an abortion after the expired six-week timeframe.

As Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday, “If Texas can use a statute to deny a woman her right to choose and put her health at danger, we will utilize the same legislation to save lives and enhance the health and safety of the people in the state of California.”

As stated in the governor’s announcement, residents in California will be able to sue corporations who take.50 BMG rifles, ghost weapons, or ghost gun kits and either manufacture or import them into the state or transport or distribute them in the state.

Consider the following scenario: a person wins a lawsuit against a manufacturer. According to the Associated Press, the state senator’s (D) office said they might earn up to $10,000 in damages for each firearm in such a situation.

In a tweet on Friday, Hertzberg, who submitted the measure, said, “I’m delighted to respond to Gov. @GavinNewsom’s demand for legislation to help ban unlawful ghost guns and assault weapons in California.”

“My measure, which is modeled after Texas’ #SB8, establishes a private right of action for Californians to utilize against individuals who sell and manufacture illegal firearms,” he said.

When the state’s gun legislation is challenged in court, the state anticipates the same conclusion.