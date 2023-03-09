Nicola Bulley: Man Arrested For Shooting Video Inside A Police Cordon

In connection with a video taken inside a police cordon on the day Nicola Bulley’s body was discovered in the River Wyre in Lancashire, a man has been detained.
According to Lancashire Constabulary, the 34-year-old Kidderminster, Worcestershire, the man was detained on suspicion of malicious communications offenses and perverting the course of justice in connection with the search for Ms. Bulley.
The arrest is associated with a video that was captured on February 19 inside a police perimeter. The tape, according to the police, was later published online.
The individual was detained on Wednesday morning with the help of West Mercia Police, and he was later granted conditional release on bail.
“Our top concern has always been to assist Nicola’s family and the larger St. Michael’s community. This arrest should reassure people that we take their complaints seriously and will do something about them “According to Lancashire Police.
Social Media Algorithms Fuelled The Waves Of Online Interest In Ms. Bulley’s Case
That follows reports of a lot of people who appear to be content makers arriving in the village where Ms. Bulley vanished.
Social media algorithms, according to experts, that reward and encourage contentious content are what sparked the flurry of online interest in Ms. Bulley’s case.
Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith claimed that during the investigation, people had been “playing their own private investigators” on social media.
