Nine Children Were Shot At A Gas Station In Georgia

Authorities looked for a reason for the gunfire that injured nine kids at a Georgia petrol station on Monday.
The victims’ ages ranged from 5 to 17, according to Columbus Police Department Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, whose names were not released. Late on Friday night, a shooting occurred in Columbus, which is located around 110 miles southwest of Atlanta and 85 miles east of Montgomery, Alabama.
At a news conference on Saturday, the chief informed the media that two women and seven men had suffered injuries.
According to Blackmon, none of the victims had injuries that may have been fatal.
According to an incident report obtained by USA TODAY on Monday, detectives discovered at least one of the minors, a 13-year-old male, had also had fractured bones after police were called to the site.
Police did not immediately have a motive for the shooting, the report reveals.
The Victims:
Seven males, aged 5, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 17, and two females, both 13, were named as the gunshot victims.
What Happened During The Shooting?
Police, according to the chief, think there was an altercation at a neighbouring party that spilled over into the gas station just before the shooting started.
Blackmon claimed that the young victim, who is 5 years old, was at the gas station with a family member and was not present when the celebration occurred.
According to police, the incident was still being investigated on Monday.
Detectives have spoken to witnesses, some of whom are cooperating, according to Blackmon, while others are not.
He promised, “I’m committed to assuring you that we’ll find the person or people accountable for this senseless crime. “Incidents like this affect us all greatly.”
“I urge anybody with knowledge to get in touch with the police. I advise parents whose children were hurt in this situation to make sure that any information they disclose to them is disclosed to police. To solve this situation, we will work nonstop, stated Blackmon.
The chief remained mum on whether detectives have identified any suspects during the news conference.
Mayor B.H. said, “I’m extremely thankful to God that nobody lost their lives. Henderson III yelled, “Skip.” “I’m sick of seeing people get into a quarrel, a brawl, or even both, and then feel the need to pull out a gun. Simply put, that must end. To recover our young people as a community, we must find a solution.
