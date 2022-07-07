Ninja Net Worth: How Much Money Does Ninja Earn?

Have you ever been curious about Ninja net worth? Professional gamers, on the other hand, are worth a lot of money. Famously acknowledged as one of the world’s most talented Fortnite gamers, Ninja has a net worth of $25 million as of July 2022. This post will examine Ninja’s meteoric rise to fame as one of the pioneers of the professional gaming industry.

Life in the Earlier Years

Richard Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, was born in Detroit but grew up in a Chicago suburb. He played soccer and graduated from Grayslake High School in Illinois. Following graduation, Blevins decided to forgo college to pursue a career as a professional gamer.

Career

Blevins’ transformation from a ‘leisure’ gamer to a professional gamer piques our curiosity and inspires admiration.

In the end, not many people can say that they have made a career out of their pleasure or hobby. In 2009, Blevins made his competitive debut by competing in a Halo 3 tournament in Orlando.

On Justin. tv in 2011, Blevins started streaming but soon switched to Twitch, where he has been since. After winning the Halo 4 2012 MGL Fall Championships in 2012, his squad was led by Blevins, who finished the game with the game’s highest score.

Halo player Blevins joined Luminosity Gaming in 2017 and has been playing with them since. For Battlegrounds, he took the 3rd Person Squads title at the PUBG Gamescom Invitational.

By March 2018, his social media following had grown by a whopping 250% from September 2017 to March 2018. On top of that, while playing Fortnite with Drake, Travis Scott, and Juju Smith-Schuster, he broke the Twitch. tv record for a single individual stream.

Read More:

Microsoft Payout/Deal

When Tyler announced in August 2019 that he had struck a deal with Microsoft to stream exclusively on Mixer, he shocked the gaming community. After Ninja moved to Mixer, Shroud followed suit two months later.

Microsoft said in June 2020 that Mixer would be shut down and incorporated into Facebook Gaming. According to reports, Facebook enticed Ninja and Shroud away from Microsoft by offering them two times their former salary. Both of them declined to join the social networking site, Facebook. Consequently, Microsoft was compelled to activate a buyout clause, resulting in Ninja receiving $30 million and Shroud receiving $10 million in compensation for leaving. Both of them returned to Twitch in August of 2020 and haven’t looked back since.

Ninja is estimated to have earned $40 million from Microsoft between the buyout and the money he made from the Mixer contract in a single year.

Controversies

Because Blevins is married, he has stated that he will not stream with female gamers. A racist contribution message and screen name led to him being barred from Twitch for 48 hours in 2016. Ad-libbed the term “n*****” while singing along to “44 More” by the rapper Logic in 2018, to which Ninja apologized and indicated that it wasn’t his intention to use the word.

Personal Life

Tyler and Jessica Goch met in 2010 at a “Halo” event where they both played, and they started dating in 2013. In August of last year, the couple tied the knot and spent their honeymoon in the Caribbean. Manager of Ninja and well-known Twitch and YouTube streamer, Goch has amassed over 224,000 subscribers to his channel on YouTube and over 500,000 followers on both platforms.

Charity

At the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s annual charity broadcast in 2018, Tyler raised over $110,000 in donations from his generous fans. He raised $2,500 for the Alzheimer’s Association while competing in an Esports “Fortnite Battle Royale” tournament in April 2018. When Ninja won the “Fortnite” Pro-Am in 2018, he donated $1 million to charity after raising $340,000 during the #Clips4Kids event. Tyler and Jess made a $150,000 donation to Feeding America during the 2020 Coronavirus outbreak.

Honors and accolades

Blevins was crowned Esports Personality of the Year at the Esports Categories, and he was selected Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2018 in addition to winning the Gaming and Live Streamer awards at the Streamy Awards in 2018. In 2019, he was named Twitch Streamer of the Year at the Shorty Awards after winning the Live Streamer title a second time. NINJA was listed as one of the world’s most important persons by “Time” magazine in 2018.

Investing in property

They purchased a 6,700-square-foot property in the Chicago suburbs last year. In addition to the five bedrooms, the house has a game room and a movie room.

Ninja Net Worth 2022

Ninja net worth is $40 million as of July 2022. Streaming on Twitch provides the bulk of his income. Ninja is a household name in the gaming community, and his influence is undeniable. On Twitch, there was only one streamer who had more than a million followers before Blevins.

There are now more than 100 with more than a million subscribers. Blevins paved the path for a slew of popular streamers who would not have found success if it weren’t for Blevins.

Read More: