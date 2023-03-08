NJ Guy Gets 29 Years For Clark Carjacking, Attempted Murder

ELIZABETH – A man from Essex County was given a state prison sentence of 29 years for trying to kill a Lyft driver and hurting another passenger before stealing the car.
Farrakhan Howard, who is 31 years old and from Bloomfield, was given a sentence by Superior Court Judge Thomas Isenhour on Friday, said Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
Howard was given a 24-year sentence for stealing a car, an 18-year sentence for trying to kill someone at the same time, and a five-year sentence for severely hurting the passenger. Isenhour ruled that he has to serve 85% of his 24-year sentence for carjacking before he can get parole. After that, he has to serve the last five years before he can get out.
The Trial Ran For Four Weeks
Howard was found guilty by Isenhour after a four-week trial last year for stealing a car and trying to kill someone, both of which are first-degree crimes. He was also found guilty of aggravated assault and weapons charges.
Around 1 a.m. on April 24, 2019, police in Clark found a 47-year-old man with stab wounds and cuts on his head, face, and neck near Westfield Avenue. The man was bleeding, and Assistant Prosecutor Izabella Wozniak, who worked on the case with Assistant Prosecutor Alexandra Pecora, said that the man had been attacked with a knife.
Wozniak said that soon after that, Rahway police found a 20-year-old woman with stab wounds to her head and scratches on her neck.
During the trial, witnesses said that Howard was in the car with the female passenger and the male Lyft driver. Howard hit and stabbed the woman at some point during the trip. When Howard stabbed the Lyft driver several times, the driver stopped the car to help the woman. Howard then stole the car.
Before police in Clark and Rahway found them, both of the victims were able to get away. After crashing into the Lyft driver’s car in Woodbridge, Howard took off, but he was later caught and charged.
