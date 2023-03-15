Man From New Jersey is Accused of Killing his Parents at Their house With a Knife

The prosecution in New Jersey has accused a man of stabbing to death his parents at the family home.
According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police troopers who attended to a welfare check at a home on Tipton Drive in Hopewell about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning found Brenda L. Williams and Billy C. Williams Jr., both in their 60s, dead from apparent stab wounds.
Later on, police tracked down and arrested their son, 34-year-old Craig Williams, charging him with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree desecration of human remain, and two counts each of third- and fourth-degree weapons possession.
He was also accused of tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, and impeding an arrest. According to NJ.com, it seems like Williams and his parents shared a residence.
The site reports that an affidavit of probable cause was acquired from a relative who had been concerned for the parents’ safety after they did not answer their phone or show up to work on Monday.
According to the affidavit, Craig Williams answered the door when the police arrived but told them his parents were not there and wouldn’t let them inside. Because they insisted, he let the soldiers in.
The document states that Williams directed the investigators to the bedroom where he and his mother and father were found dead. Williams, who was covered in blood, told the police that his parents had been inside the house for two days.
According to the affidavit, the law enforcement agency confiscated several knives and an axe to use as proof. Troopers had been called to the residence 20 times in the last two years alone, for events including domestic violence, harassment, assaults, and verbal disputes.
Affidavit writer and State Police investigator J.P. McKay stated that “All incidents involved Craig Williams, who was arrested numerous times for assaulting both decedents,”
Records reveal that Craig Williams was booked into the Cumberland County Prison. Officials informed NJ.com that prosecutors expect to ask that he be kept in jail until his trial.
