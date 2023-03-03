No Bond Is Set For The Pennsylvania Man Who Had Explosives In His Suitcase

Federal prosecutors claimed in a court statement filed on Thursday that a Pennsylvania man admitted putting explosives, fuses, and a lighter in a luggage he checked for a travel to Florida and escaping the Lehigh Valley airport when he feared being arrested.
When he heard his name being paged at the airport, Marc Muffley, 40, of Lansford, called his girlfriend for a ride and shortly after changed his phone number to avoid being found, according to the prosecution.
“The threat he created … is absolutely remarkable,” Assistant United States Attorney Sherri A. Stephan said at a Thursday court appearance, when she requested a judge to reject bail. It’s to the credit of TSA (the Transportation Security Agency) that they were able to find this device right away and stop it from being boarded an aircraft.
A defence attorney claimed that Muffley merely intended to light off fireworks on a Florida beach, where the once employed builder allegedly occasionally looks after his elderly grandfather.
Yet, U.S. Judge Pamela A. Carlos permitted his detention without bail after concluding that Muffley posed a threat to the public and a flight risk.
According to authorities, there was a higher chance of explosion because the explosive powder was put in the same checked suitcase as the other things.
“A butane can, a lighter, a pipe with substance thought to be methamphetamine, a cordless drill, and two GFCI outlets taped together were also found in the luggage, according to the detention memo filed on Thursday by the prosecution.
His actions “seriously risked the lives of airport employees and customers, and if the device had not been caught, the flight’s passengers and the aircraft,” the document stated.
According to a criminal complaint, Muffley is accused of possessing an explosive in an airport and of possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.
Jonathan McDonald, the defence attorney, contended that since the objects were not “incendiary,” they did not satisfy the conditions of the second allegation. Muffley saw the hearing from jail via videoconference but remained silent.
“Not a single plausible idea explaining how this item could have exploded has been proposed. Inside a bag, that was not going to happen, McDonald said.
Carlos, though, uncovered sufficient evidence to support both accusations.
Hours after making his Allegiant Air flight check-in at the Lehigh Valley International Airport on Monday night, Muffley was taken into custody at his house. The aircraft was heading for Orlando.
According to the report, he has a history of petty offences for drug use, larceny, and drunk driving that resulted in a few stays in jail. His girlfriend reportedly told law enforcement that he was concerned about being detained at the airport due to an unpaid child support warrant.
Read More Trending News:
- Glock Pistol, Knife, Mask, And Gloves Were Taken By Police From The Family Home Of Idaho Murder Suspect
- An Arrest Has Been Made In The Death Of A Woman Who Was Observed Rushing Through A Tahoe Campground
Investigators reported discovering a “circular compound” measuring three inches “believed to have been a mixture of flash powder and other ingredients for making commercial-grade fireworks, wrapped in paper and plastic wrap.
Both a fast-burning “rapid fuse” that resembled a candle wick and a slow-burning “hobby fuse” that looked to have been inserted afterwards were attached to the substance, they claimed.
According to the criminal complaint, authorities thought the materials posed a serious risk to the plane and its passengers because they could catch fire from heat and friction. Visit https://twitter.com/Maryclairedale to follow AP Legal Affairs Writer Maryclaire Dale.
For more such information and latest updates, follow us on Twitter.