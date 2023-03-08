No Foul Play In The Death Of A Georgia Man Discovered Wrapped In A Rug In Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge police want to speak with the individual who may have seen a 42-year-old Georgia father of five alive for the last time.
According to many Louisiana news sites, the body of Nathan Millard, a native of Covington, was discovered Monday wrapped in a rug and plastic behind a closed funeral parlour.
Search coordinator for Texas Equusearch Kay Harvey stated, “It’s not the ending we hoped for, it’s not the ending we prayed for.
Initial Autopsy Findings Regarding Nathan Millard’s Demise Showed
Tuesday afternoon, the Baton Rouge Police Department conducted a press conference to provide an update on the investigation.
When Millard’s body was discovered just before 4 a.m. the day before in the 2900 block of Scenic Drive, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy J. Paul, Jr. would not confirm its condition but did disclose information from the medical examiner’s office.
“There is no indication of any internal or exterior trauma. The full autopsy findings are pending more research, including toxicology tests, “Chief Paul read a report aloud.
The chief said there are now no signs of foul play but did not indicate what they expected the final autopsy results to show. He thinks it’s the finest opportunity to discover the details of what transpired.
Authorities Put Nathan Millard’s Time In Baton Rouge On A Timeline
The entire department has been searching for Millard, according to Chief Paul, ever since they first received the missing person report for him.
The Baton Rouge Police Department’s Special Victim Unit’s Captain Kevin Heinz claims that they have been able to put together a concise timeline of Millard’s activity beginning on the evening of February 22.
Capt. Heinz claims that investigators have gathered all available video evidence from businesses in the downtown area, used credit card data and cellphone records, and spoken to everybody they think may have come into touch with him.
Investigators have thus far determined that Millard departed a business in the city centre at approximately 10:30 p.m. He continued to explore the area on foot until, about an hour and less than a mile later, he made it to the opposite side of Interstate 110.
Soon after, according to Capt. Heinz, Millard ran into a security officer at the Florida Street Greyhound Bus Station. According to the investigation, the guard thought Millard was out of place and offered to assist him. The security guard would inquire if he required a taxi, Uber, or other form of transportation. Millard would say no and proceed on his journey.
“Mr. Millard never appears to be in any kind of distress on any of the information that we received or the footage that we’ve viewed,” said Capt. Heinz. There didn’t seem to be any illicit activity going on, and he seemed to be there on his own initiative.
Millard could be traced to multiple firms, according to the investigators. On February 23, at 4:30 in the morning, investigators claim to have lost their trail. Investigators did not reveal the name of the establishment where he was last seen because they wanted the person who last saw him to confirm the details.
