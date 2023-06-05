What Was Norma Hunt’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

Norma Hunt, the wife of Lamar Hunt, the former owner, and founder of the Kansas City Chiefs, died at the age of 85.
She never said how much her net worth was, but she was from one of the wealthiest families in the United States. Her family’s net worth is believed to be $20.5 billion, which is up from $15.3 billion just three years ago.
The Hunt family has shares in MLS, NBA, NFL, and oil and gas companies all over the world.
Their wealth goes back more than a century to when H.L. Hunt found oil in East Texas during the 1930s.
He bought undeveloped land with the money he won at poker. This was the start of his wealth.
After he died in 1974, his wealth went to his 15 children. W. Herbert and Nelson Bunker Hunt, two of his half-brothers, made news when they tried to corner the silver market.
People think that H.L. Hunt was the model for the famous J.R. Ewing character on the TV show “Dallas.”
In 1982, Forbes put out its first list of the 400 richest people in the United States. Eleven members of the Hunt family were on that list.
Norma Hunt’s Net Worth
Before she died, Norma Hunt, the head of the Hunt family, was worth billions of dollars.
The Hunts are worth about $20.5 billion altogether. They have shares in different sports teams from leagues like the NFL, NBA, and MLS.
They also have shares in oil and gas companies around the world, as well as a large underground business park.
One of the most profitable things the Hunts have done is start the NFL team Kansas City Chiefs.
Forbes said that the Chiefs were worth $3.7 billion in 2022, making them the 23rd most valuable sports team.
This is a big jump from $2.9 billion in 2021 and $2.5 billion in 2020 when the company was valued at those amounts.
In terms of yields, this is a very impressive return of about 14,799,900% over a lifetime.
How Did Norma Hunt Die?
Lamar Hunt’s wife, Norma Hunt, died on June 4, 2023. She was 85 years old.
As the only woman to have been to every Super Bowl, she left an amazing legacy and an indelible mark on the world of football.
The tweet below from Kansas City Chiefs confirms the news of Hunt’s Death:
We mourn the passing of Norma Hunt.
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 4, 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs are owned by the Hunt family. On Sunday night, the team released a touching message from the family about Norma’s death.
Even though the reason of her death was not known, she will always be remembered and celebrated for what she did for the Chiefs and the NFL.
