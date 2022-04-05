Norovirus infections in 34 people in California have been linked to raw oysters imported from British Columbia.

California public health authorities are telling seafood lovers to stay away from raw oysters following a norovirus epidemic that has affected 34 individuals throughout the state.

According to the California Department of Public Health, the infections have been connected to raw oysters imported from British Columbia, where numerous farming locations have been restricted due to sanitary contamination.

From March 11 to March 19, norovirus illnesses related to British Columbian oysters were recorded. Norovirus infections have also been observed in other locations.

In Canada alone, 279 incidents of norovirus and gastrointestinal sickness have been related to oyster intake.

Norovirus is extremely infectious and readily spreads from person to person via contaminated surfaces and food. Vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, and stomach cramps can begin 12 to 48 hours after viral exposure and persist for three days.

According to public health experts, anyone who falls unwell after eating raw oysters should call their physician and report the ailment to their local health department.

Restaurants and shops were asked to throw away the following landfill numbers, which might contain tainted oysters:

CLF #278741

CLF #278757

CLF #278737

CLF #1411206

Additionally, while no oysters were recalled from CLF #1407063, the growing area was restricted due to sanitary contamination.