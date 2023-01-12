North Carolina Man Fatally Shot Himself After Killing Woman: According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, deputies believe the man accused of killing a lady in Denver on Monday turned the pistol on himself and committed suicide.
On Monday, calls about a shooting near a house on Sherwood Lane prompted police to come. Debra Jackson, a 35-year-old Denver resident, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head and was later declared dead, according to the sheriff’s office.
Later, a second body—that of 30-year-old Anthony Herriott Jr., a resident of Denver—was found in a pond. According to a preliminary inquiry, Herriott Jr. shot Jackson before killing himself.
The two’s relationship has not been disclosed by the sheriff’s office. After family members complained that Jackson had neglected to pick up her kids from school, her body was discovered lying in the yard of the house.
