North Charleston Reports That Former Police Chief Driggers Has Died

On Saturday, the North Charleston Police Department revealed the death of its former chief, who had served in that role for five years. From January 2013 to January 2018, Eddie Driggers led the North Charleston Police Department as its chief. The organization also shared a video of Driggers being escorted by police:
Chief Driggers’ escort was captured on video by retired deputy chief Kinard. The North Charleston Police Department has released a statement for Saturday, June 24, 2023. “a fixture in the local law enforcement community” is how the North Charleston Police Department described him on Facebook.
“Chief Driggers will be remembered for the great love he had for his family, friends, city, first responder community but foremost his Lord and Savior,” the post states. “He always wanted folks to know they were loved and every conversation with him included the question – ‘Do you know you are loved today?’”
Driggers, a veteran police officer of more than 30 years, is now in charge of the North Charleston Police Department. He was previously a chaplain with the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy.
At the news conference where North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey introduced Driggers as the new chief to replace retiring chief Jon Zumalt, Driggers said, “I don’t consider myself an extraordinary man, I am an ordinary man that has accepted an extraordinary position from God and I intend to show people my heart.” The family has not yet released information on funeral services.
