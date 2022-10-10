North Korea Claims Missile Tests Mimicked Nuclear Strikes On The South

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader, has claimed that his troops are “fully poised to attack and destroy targets at any time from any position” after a series of recent missile tests proved the country’s capacity to carry out strikes using tactical nuclear weapons.

Kim Jong-un, who last month declared the North’s nuclear power status to be “irreversible,” called the exercises “an evident warning and unequivocal demonstration” to North Korea’s foes.

However, the dictatorship might conceivably employ its tactical nuclear missiles against the South and Japan, notwithstanding their inability to reach its enemy, the United States.

State news agency KCNA said on Monday that Kim ordered the test launches in reaction to large-scale maritime maneuvers by South Korean and US troops.

The exercises between Tokyo and Washington have just restarted, with the USS Ronald Reagan, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, being deployed to seas off the east coast of South Korea. This has incensed Pyongyang, which views the exercises as preparation for an invasion.

The North Korean government “agreed to organize military training under the simulation of a real war,” KCNA stated.

Army forces engaged in “the operation of tactical nukes,” the report added, “performed military drills from September 25th to October 9th to inspect and appraise the war deterrent and nuclear retaliation capacity of the nation.” The drills were directly ordered by Kim.

Kim was seen in official photos at every missile test and drill, issuing commands and posing with happy troops.

Ankit Panda, a security expert located in the United States, has said categorically, “They are seeking a tactical nuclear weapon.” Many of their new short-range missiles, maybe even the maneuvering missiles, will be progressively nuked, I believe.

Because the arsenal includes both short- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, as well as a brand-new short-range missile designed to be launched from a submarine, it is significant that North Korea has described all seven of its recent missile launches as being linked to “tactical nuclear operations units,” he said.

Kim has made the acquisition of tactical nuclear weapons, which are smaller, lighter weapons designed for use on the battlefield, a top priority at a key party congress in January 2021. This is despite Kim’s leadership overseeing dramatic improvements in missile and nuclear development despite years of UN sanctions.

To allow for the use of nuclear weapons in the event of an attack, even a conventional one, North Korea updated its nuclear regulations last month.

KCNA reports that during the last two weeks, Kim personally oversaw nuclear ballistic missile drills with dummy nuclear warheads, the purpose of which was to send a strong deterrent message to the international community.

“Our nuclear fighting force’s efficacy and actual battle capacity were thoroughly shown,” Kim was reported as saying by KCNA. “It stands absolutely ready to attack and destroy targets at any moment, from any position.” To paraphrase, “even if the adversary keeps talking about conversation and negotiations, we don’t have anything to speak about and don’t feel the need to.”

Different drills practiced what it would be like to attack Southern military command centers, ports, and airports.