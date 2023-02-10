North Sacramento Shooting Involving Police Is Being Looked Into

According to the Sacramento Police Department, an officer was involved in a gunshot that took place in North Sacramento on Thursday morning. The shooting is currently under investigation by the police.
A vehicle was reported stolen by the police on Wednesday morning in the North Sacramento neighbourhood of the 100 block of Stanford Avenue. The suspect was masked. After then, on Thursday morning, law enforcement located the stolen vehicle close to the intersection of Cantalier Street and Baseball Alley.
After approaching the vehicle, the officer discovered that there was a person inside of it.
The officer reportedly urged the suspect to exit the vehicle; however, the suspect disregarded all of the officer’s directions and continued to remain inside the vehicle, according to the police. According to the report filed by the police, the officer attempted to subdue the man with a stun gun on multiple occasions, but without success.
Despite the arrival of other officers at the site who were there to assist in detaining the subject, the suspect began driving the vehicle in an attempt to run from the authorities.
The police reported that one officer was still in the door frame of the vehicle when the suspect was attempting to flee. The defendant was responsible for hitting another police and his vehicle, which led to the officer receiving injuries. The injured cop was sent to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment for his wounds and was eventually discharged.
The suspect reportedly collided with a second patrol car before reversing and colliding with a third patrol vehicle, as reported by the police. The guy was then reportedly struck at least once by gunfire from two cops, according to the police.
After the shooting, the suspect allegedly fled the area in his automobile, which was later discovered in the 500 block of Las Palmas Avenue.
After then, the suspect was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
Clayton Freeman, who is 32 years old, has been recognised as the suspect by the police. As soon as he is discharged from the hospital, he will be sent to the main jail facility for Sacramento County.
